Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? Why Colts’ TE Starts Slow in London

The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t have drawn up a much worse start in Week 4 in London against the Washington Commanders.

Daniel Jones dropped back to pass and had his left tackle back right into him. It caused a fumble.

The Commanders got onto the football for the quick takeaway.

The only good news was that the Colts’ defense stepped up and held Washington to a field goal.

The Colts’ second drive wasn’t much better. They were forced into a three-and-out and a quick punt.

That meant a slow start across the board for Indy, including tight end Tyler Warren.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Today?

Yes, Warren is active and healthy and on the field for the Colts on Sunday.

The problem is that through two drives, he hadn’t even been targeted. The Colts hadn’t achieved anything positive yet offensively.

The Colts’ first two completions went to Jonathan Taylor and to Josh Downs.

Considering the Colts didn’t even have a first down yet, it makes sense that no one was doing much of anything.

Why Tyler Warren Should Still Matter

Warren should still be looking at solid usage on Sunday. The Colts are without their two of their top receivers.

Alec Pierce is missing his second consecutive week with a heel injury, and now Keenan Allen is out for Week 4 with a groin injury.

That leaves Downs and Laquon Treadwell as the top-two WRs.

With that in mind, Warren becomes a massive target for Jones.

The key for the Colts will be protecting Jones a bit better while also getting ahead of the sticks. If they can do that, Warren can then get a chance to positively impact the game.

Will Warren Run?

Keep an eye on Warren in short-yardage spots, as well. He’s already gotten a couple of carries this season.

The Colts will line him up like a fullback, and he also is capable of going under center or in the shotgun.

At Penn State, Warren was given a wide variety of offensive responsibility. The Colts have started to expand his usage, as well, now early in his second season.

That didn’t show up early in London, but Warren is still one of the most promising young offensive players in the NFL and should get rolling again soon.