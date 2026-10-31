Colts Announce Pair of Roster Moves Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts have dominated the headlines in the buildup to Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, thanks in large part to the front office’s decision to start tearing down its roster. We’ve already seen a couple of big trades this week, and it seems like several other players could be on the move in the coming days.

While trade rumors are continuing to be the talk of the town, it’s worth remembering that the team still has a game to play on Sunday. In preparation for that game, the Colts announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday involving cornerback Johnathan Edwards and defensive end Carl Lawson, as these guys will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the team’s upcoming action.

Colts Elevate Johnathan Edwards and Carl Lawson to Active Roster

The Colts are clearly punting on the 2026 campaign, but they still have to go out and finish off the season. With guys such as Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner heading for the exit door in recent days, though, that is going to make life difficult for the guys left behind on the roster. Beyond that, the team has some open roster spots that it can put to use.

For now, Indianapolis has decided to promote from within its organization, which is why Edwards and Lawson have been called up. Edwards appeared in 14 games (five starts) for the Colts last season, racking up 26 tackles and three pass breakups, while Lawson most recently suited up for the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in just one game for them in 2025.

It’s not too hard to see why Edwards and Lawson have gotten elevated for Indy. Starting slot corner Justin Walley is out for this game with a knee injury, so Edwards figures to add another layer of depth at the cornerback spot. Lawson, meanwhile, could help replace the big hole left by Buckner at the center of the Colts’ defensive line, although he will likely just serve as extra depth as well.

We have elevated CB Johnathan Edwards and DE Carl Lawson from the practice squad to the active roster for IND vs. JAX,” the team announced in a post on X.

What’s Next for the Colts After Kickstarting Their Rebuild?

Getty Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts have signaled that the games on the field aren’t the most important thing for them right now. Instead, the team’s remaining work ahead of the upcoming trade deadline will continue to draw the most attention. We saw Josh Downs request a trade earlier this week, and it sounds like the front office is intent on trading superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

For now, those talks have likely been tabled, as the team will turn its attention to its Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are leading the pack in the AFC South division, so they should be heavily favored to beat a Colts team that is now without a couple of its best players. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with all eyes likely to shift back to the trade market after this game wraps up.