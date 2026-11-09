Jonathan Taylor Has Message to Colts Fans Before Trade Deadline

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a message to fans of the team ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Taylor is one of the biggest names on the trade block, and with the Colts dropping to 2-7 after a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, it makes a Taylor trade that much more likely.

If this is the end for Taylor in Indianapolis, then he has a message for the team’s fans, who have supported him ever since he was drafted by the Colts in 2020.

Jonathan Taylor Sends Message to Colts Fans

Speaking to reporters after the Colts lost to the Cowboys in Week 9, Taylor sent a heartfelt message to the team’s fans.

“I just hope they appreciate and know I appreciate them, and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work, but the team’s hard work each and every single week, each and every single year. Just know it was a pleasure,” Taylor said.

Jonathan Taylor Seems to Know Trade Is Coming

There is no doubt that Taylor is one of the biggest names available ahead of the NFL trade deadline; as we get closer to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the likelihood that Taylor will be dealt becomes even more clear.

While no trade has materialized yet, Taylor spoke to reporters like it was the last time he would be putting on a Colts uniform after the Cowboys game.

“I think you play every game like it’s your last, but at the end of the day, this has been a spot where I grew up. I think I mentioned it to you guys, like you go to college; you’re a young man, but you really grew up, you started a family, you really embraced this city, the people, and you’re just like, this place helped shape me into the man I am today. So I’m very grateful. If it is (my last game), I’m very grateful to the fans of Indianapolis,” Taylor said.

We’ll see what happens between now and Tuesday’s deadline, but it feels like Taylor has played his last game for Indianapolis.