Colts’ Trade Deadline Plans Suddenly Take Odd Turn

The Indianapolis Colts have already shown what happens when patience runs out. Chief Executive Officer Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded away two longtime leaders. Another Sunday loss only adds to the questions about who belongs in their future.

However, anyone expecting the Colts to continue tearing apart their roster might need to reconsider.

With Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, among others, drawing trade speculation, ESPN’s Stephen Holder shared an unexpected update. A league source offered a much quieter outlook for Indianapolis ahead of the November 10 deadline.

“This [trade deadline] is pretty likely to be anticlimactic,” the source told Holder.

Holder also explained how that conversation affected his own outlook.

“Obviously, situations are fluid and deadlines spur action, so time will tell. But I am personally adjusting expectations.”

That leaves Colts fans with a strange possibility. After weeks of speculation and significant changes, Indianapolis could reach Tuesday without moving either offensive playmaker.

Colts Have Already Made Major Changes

The Colts fired Ballard on October 19 after a 2-4 start. His departure put the team’s direction under scrutiny well before the deadline arrived.

Indianapolis then traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. Those deals brought back three future draft picks while removing two established leaders from the locker room.

Those moves gave fans reason to expect more departures. Once the Colts moved Nelson and Buckner, questions about Taylor and Downs became harder to dismiss.

Sunday did little to change that discussion. Indianapolis lost 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys, falling to 2-7 with its fifth consecutive defeat. The Colts briefly took a late lead before Dallas answered with the winning touchdown.

A more competitive performance does not erase the larger problem. Indianapolis keeps losing, and the people making personnel decisions must consider how much of this roster they want to carry forward.

That makes Holder’s update particularly surprising. The Colts have already taken significant steps toward changing their future, yet the next round of moves might never come.

Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs Could Possibly Stay In Indy

Holder’s report does not guarantee that Taylor and Downs will remain in Indianapolis. His own follow-up leaves room for negotiations to change before Tuesday.

However, a bad record alone does not establish an acceptable trade return. The Colts can listen to offers without deciding that any draft pick justifies another departure.

Keeping both players would also leave Indianapolis with questions to answer this offseason. Trading veteran leaders invites scrutiny over what comes next, especially when losses continue.

For now, the Colts’ deadline outlook has become much less certain. Fans expecting another wave of departures may instead watch Tuesday pass with two of the team’s most discussed players remaining on the roster.