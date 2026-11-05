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Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Talk Takes Unexpected Turn Before Cowboys Game

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Jonathan Taylor
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after losing a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts has been at the center of NFL trade rumors for weeks.

It’s clear the organization needs a makeover, and it’s been widely understood that Taylor would be one of the many shipped out.

Keep in mind he did not request a trade, and he hasn’t been publicly vocal about wanting a change of scenery.

But as always, trade talks continue to stir, and this time, they took an interesting turn.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Prediction Says He Won’t Be Traded

Jonathan Taylor
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Oliver Fox of FanSided went against the grain in his latest prediction.

If he’s correct, 27-year-old Taylor will… stay in Indianapolis?

“Indy probably wants a first or more for Taylor, but that’s not realistic given the state of the running back position; arguably the best back in football over the past several weeks has been Jaylen Warren, who began as part of a committee and has since emerged as one of the premier runners in the league,” Fox wrote.

He later added, “The Colts may, instead, just talk themselves into Taylor as the cornerstone of whatever “rebuild” they’re about to embark on (that does not include their upcoming first-round draft pick because of the Sauce Gardner trade).

“I think that’s bad news, and they should trade Taylor for whatever someone is offering. But I officially doubt that they will.”

Jonathan Taylor
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bold? Yes. But the NFL has a way of keeping players and fans filled with uncertainty.

That’s what’s happening right now — the lack of clarity is leaving Taylor to tread murky water.

Most are still expecting a trade, but at this rate, we could be in it for the long haul.

Taylor’s NFL Career at a Glance

Jonathan Taylor
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Taylor’s seven years in the league have each been spent with the Colts.

The organization selected him with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft after playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Heading into his Week 9 matchup, Taylor has recorded 148 carries for 610 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in eight games.

Jonathan Taylor
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against Cedric Gray #33 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He has had an illustrious career over the years as a three-time Pro Bowler.

His time in Indianapolis could soon be coming to an end, or perhaps the organization will make the surprising decision to keep him on board.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Talk Takes Unexpected Turn Before Cowboys Game

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