Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Talk Takes Unexpected Turn Before Cowboys Game

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts has been at the center of NFL trade rumors for weeks.

It’s clear the organization needs a makeover, and it’s been widely understood that Taylor would be one of the many shipped out.

Keep in mind he did not request a trade, and he hasn’t been publicly vocal about wanting a change of scenery.

But as always, trade talks continue to stir, and this time, they took an interesting turn.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Prediction Says He Won’t Be Traded

Oliver Fox of FanSided went against the grain in his latest prediction.

If he’s correct, 27-year-old Taylor will… stay in Indianapolis?

“Indy probably wants a first or more for Taylor, but that’s not realistic given the state of the running back position; arguably the best back in football over the past several weeks has been Jaylen Warren, who began as part of a committee and has since emerged as one of the premier runners in the league,” Fox wrote.

He later added, “The Colts may, instead, just talk themselves into Taylor as the cornerstone of whatever “rebuild” they’re about to embark on (that does not include their upcoming first-round draft pick because of the Sauce Gardner trade).

“I think that’s bad news, and they should trade Taylor for whatever someone is offering. But I officially doubt that they will.”

Bold? Yes. But the NFL has a way of keeping players and fans filled with uncertainty.

That’s what’s happening right now — the lack of clarity is leaving Taylor to tread murky water.

Most are still expecting a trade, but at this rate, we could be in it for the long haul.

Taylor’s NFL Career at a Glance

Taylor’s seven years in the league have each been spent with the Colts.

The organization selected him with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft after playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Heading into his Week 9 matchup, Taylor has recorded 148 carries for 610 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in eight games.

He has had an illustrious career over the years as a three-time Pro Bowler.

His time in Indianapolis could soon be coming to an end, or perhaps the organization will make the surprising decision to keep him on board.