Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Doesn’t Hold Back Amid Vikings Trade Rumor

The Minnesota Vikings are among the teams that have a reported interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor. Nonetheless, whether that interest turns into a serious offer remains to be seen.

Amid the trade speculation involving Taylor, which will get ramped up even more over the next few days ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, his wife once again took to social media. She didn’t hold back her thoughts on the mental toll that the rumors are taking on their family.

“This waiting game is driving me crazy,” Taylor’s wife said (h/t James Boyd of The Athletic). “I feel like a prized calf waiting for the slaughter. Is it gonna happen today? Tomorrow? Is it never gonna happen? And I genuinely cannot decide what’s worse.

“… And if there’s one silver lining about my husband’s job, it’s that I don’t have to do it alone. And for that I’m genuinely so grateful for you guys following along and just sending so much support.”

Insider Gives Latest on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumor

Meanwhile, on Nov. 5, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest update regarding where the Taylor trade rumor stands, as it appears the Colts will wait until the final hours of the trade deadline to see if they can get an offer that suits their rebuild.

“They want a Christian McCaffrey-type package for Jonathan Taylor,” Rapoport said during his appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “It’s clear they don’t have it yet; otherwise they would have obviously made the trade.

“The other part of this is that this isn’t someone they really want to trade. This is someone they believe is a big part of their future. They’d like to build around him, so it would take a big package to get the Colts to move on from him.”

Taylor has played 412 snaps on offense so far for Indianapolis, leading to a 62.8 overall PFF grade. The Colts star has carried the ball 148 times for 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Taylor has caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 202 receiving yards.

Vikings Insider Gives Hurdle in Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumor

Regarding Minnesota, Alec Lewis, The Athletic’s Vikings reporter, noted that what could prevent Minnesota from making a blockbuster move for Taylor is the money. Taylor is under contract through the 2028 season after signing a two-year contract extension worth $44 million.

The Vikings have other pending free agents this offseason and other players needing contract extensions. As a result, Minnesota will need to analyze whether a Taylor trade makes financial sense.

“The complexity with Jonathan Taylor that I don’t think that many people have talked about, and it’s not the sexiest discussion point, but it dovetails exactly with what I’m just talking about as far as the amount of money that the Vikings are potentially going to have to spend to maintain some of their core players, potentially pay some kind of quarterback—extensions for Jordan Addison, Dallas Turner,” Lewis said on the Nov. 2 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.”

“There are just a lot of players that are going to need to be paid, and Jonathan Taylor is owed upwards of $16 million if he’s on a team’s roster in 2027. Then that bumps up to around $17 million if he’s on the roster in 2028. Now, you might be saying, ‘Well, you could just rent him and cut him,’ but you’re not going to rent him for a second-round pick plus and then just cut him a year later. That’s not serviceable.”