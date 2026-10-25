Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Wife Ayanna Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are facing questions about their future after a difficult start to the 2026 NFL season. The team has struggled to stay consistent, and recent changes have added uncertainty to its plans for the rest of the season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor remains one of Indianapolis’ key offensive players. The 27-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts since they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the trade deadline approaching, attention has turned to the team’s roster decisions. Taylor’s situation has become a major talking point as Indianapolis considers its next steps.

Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Ayanna Addresses Colts Trade Rumors After Chris Ballard Firing

Jonathan Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, said the couple could leave Indianapolis after seven years with the Colts. She explained that the team’s struggles and the firing of general manager Chris Ballard raised questions about their future.

“My husband is currently the starting running back for the Colts. His name is Jonathan Taylor, and we have been on the team for seven years. That’s kind of unheard of in the NFL,” Ayanna said in a video posted by “The Athletic’s” James Boyd. “This may be the first time we may not be on the same team we might get traded.”

Ayanna traced the uncertainty back to last season. Indianapolis enjoyed a strong run after quarterback Daniel Jones joined the team, but momentum faded when Jones was injured. The Colts then struggled to maintain their form.

She also pointed to the team’s current 2-4 record and its recent loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. The Titans improved to 1-5 with that victory.

The Colts then fired Ballard, adding to the franchise’s uncertainty. Ayanna suggested that the change could affect how Indianapolis views its roster.

“Players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table. Hence the rumors circulating around my husband,” she said.

Ayanna ended the video by suggesting there was more to the story and inviting viewers to follow along for a potential second part.

Her comments have added a personal perspective to the growing trade speculation. However, she did not confirm that the Colts had decided to trade Taylor or that the running back had received notice of an impending move.

Jonathan Taylor’s Trade Value and Potential Destinations

Taylor’s production remains a key factor in discussions about his future. Through six games this season, he has recorded 492 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks have emerged as potential trade destinations. The Minnesota Vikings have also been mentioned in discussions surrounding the running back.

Indianapolis may not be ready to decide immediately. According to Jonathan Jones of “The Athletic,” sources around the league indicated that the Colts need more time to evaluate their options.

One team executive told Jones, “Indy ownership loves him. They’d have to drop more games to move him.”

Taylor has also addressed the uncertainty surrounding his future. He said he had not given a potential trade much thought. He wanted to focus on his teammates and the games ahead rather than consider possible destinations.

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August. The agreement keeps him under contract with Indianapolis through the 2028 season.

That deal could complicate any potential trade, though it doesn’t rule out a move. The Colts must weigh Taylor’s value against their broader plans as the season progresses.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10, giving Indianapolis time to evaluate its situation. For now, Ayanna’s comments have highlighted the franchise’s uncertainty, but Taylor’s future with the Colts remains unresolved.