Colts Place 53-Game Veteran On IR, Sign Rookie to Main Roster

The Indianapolis Colts have placed a defender on injured reserve.

The AFC South team announced they have placed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on IR and signed rookie Kenneth Harris to the main roster.

“We have signed CB Kenneth Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on IR. We have also signed CB Shemar Bartholomew and CB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.”

Taylor-Britt signed a one-year deal with the Colts in the offseason to reunite with Lou Anarumo, whom he played under during their time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The cornerback played in six games for the Colts this season, logging 13 total tackles, two pass deflections and a sack. Now, the five-year veteran will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Replacing Taylor-Britt is rookie Kenneth Harris. He has featured in two games this season, producing three tackles and a pass deflection.

Colts Trade Star O-Lineman

After nine seasons as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, the team has traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I love it here. I met my wife here. Really appreciate and love this organization,” Nelson said earlier this year, reflecting on his time in Indianapolis.

“It’s been a long career here and made a lot of friendships and bonds here that I don’t take for granted.”

An eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, the Colts are appearing ready to tank the season by trading him.

Nelson has been one of the best players at his respective positions since being drafted by the organization in the 2018 NFL Draft.

A key part of the Colts franchise for almost 10 years, the team will have to begin finding a long-term solution at the left guard spot.

Colts Won’t Trade Offensive Weapon

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts are listening to offers for almost every one on the team. But there is one player who the team decided to retain.

Jonathan Taylor has been the biggest weapon for the Colts for the last few years, with the team deciding not to put the player on the trade block.

“My understanding is that the owner doesn’t wanna trade Jonathan Taylor,” Schefter said. “Again, we have two weeks until the deadline. I’m sure they don’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if I had to guess today, I would say I don’t think they will trade Jonathan Taylor.”

If the season goes south and Taylor has bigger ambitions, the team could want his way out of Indianapolis.