Colts Announce Sudden Tyler Warren Injury Update Days Before Titans Game

The Indianapolis Colts enter their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with a 2-3 record (1-0 AFC South).

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-22 in Week 5. Indianapolis is second in the AFC South standings behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1).

The Colts released their injury report after Friday’s practice. Star tight end Tyler Warren popped up on the report with a groin injury.

Warren was limited in practice and is listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

James Boyd of The Athletic confirmed Warren’s injury.

“Colts TE Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury in practice today and is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans,” Boyd wrote on X.

Colts reporter Kevin Bowen reported further details: “Tyler Warren was grimacing after a red zone rep today. Guess it’s something to watch this weekend.”

In addition, the Colts ruled out WR Ashton Dulin and LB Jaylon Charles ahead of the game against the Titans. TE Will Mallory is also listed as “questionable.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 11: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Looking at Tyler Warren This Season

If Warren can not go on Sunday, that would be a massive loss for the Colts’ offense. Star WR Alec Pierce is also on the IR.

Warren leads Colts receivers in catches (36) and targets (30). He is second on the team with 213 receiving yards.

In addition, the 2025 first-round pick has caught 2 of QB Daniel Jones‘ 3 passing touchdowns.

Warren tallied 7 receptions for 83 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the Week 5 loss to the Steelers.

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 01: Mo Alie-Cox #81 and Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on June 01, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Who Could the Colts Pivot to If Warren is Out?

The Colts’ backup TE is Mo-Alie Cox. The 9-year veteran has played in all 5 regular-season games this year.

Cox has recorded 3 receptions for 30 yards. The longtime Colt has served as a quality TE throughout his NFL career. He has 130 catches for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns in 9 seasons with the Colts.

Indianapolis would also have to rely on WRs Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, and Laquon Treadwell.

Downs is the leading Colts receiver with 249 yards. But he has yet to find the end zone.

Allen and Treadwell have proved to be serviceable. The veteran Allen has 18 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Treadwell has 11 receptions for 157 yards this season.