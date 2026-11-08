Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? Why Colts’ TE Has No Catches

The Indianapolis Colts are a team in flux, and even for players who aren’t trade candidates before Tuesday’s trade deadline, it can be impactful.

The bad vibes certainly aren’t helping Tyler Warren on Sunday in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The second-year tight end wasn’t able to do anything in the first half.

In fact, the game went to halftime without Warren having a single touch of the football. The Colts often find creative ways to get him the ball, but that didn’t happen on Sunday.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Today?

Yes, Warren is playing on Sunday for the Colts. He’s active and healthy.

Even leading right into halftime, Warren was on the field on the Colts’ final offensive play before they had to punt — but Daniel Jones threw incomplete to Keenan Allen, not to the shorter, simpler route that Warren ran.

Warren didn’t even have a target in the first half. He was totally shut out — and while that’s not entirely his fault, it’s certainly a bummer for anyone counting on Warren in wagers or in fantasy football.

Why Doesn’t Tyler Warren Have Any Catches?

Simply put, the Colts aren’t throwing him the football.

Most of their short passes were going toward Keenan Allen. He had six first-half targets and had caught three of them.

They also had two targets for WR Josh Downs and RB Jonathan Taylor.

Wide receivers Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks each had one target, and the Colts even hit Anthony Gould for a 16-yard completion just before halftime.

That all came before they had thrown to the talented tight end Warren even once.