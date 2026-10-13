Jaguars Suffer Week 6 Setback as Anton Harrison Return Timeline Clouded

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making noise in the AFC, but their blindside took a big hit on Sunday.

LT Anton Harrison went down with a knee injury, and the Jaguars will have to navigate without him for a few more weeks. Or months.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Jeremy Fowler confirmed that LT Anton Harrison is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery after returning from London next week. Only after the surgery will the Jaguars learn the true extent of Harrison’s injury and what the damage actually is.

That will decide how long Harrison takes to return.

Jaguars Uncertain on Anton Harrison Return Timeline After Surgery

Harrison was hurt while blocking on a running play, a sweep to the right by Bhayshul Tuten during the Jaguars’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Eagles. Harrison appeared to grab his right knee after disengaging from a block and went down to the ground.

He had to be carted off the field after he couldn’t get up. Harrison underwent an MRI on Monday, and the results led to surgery being his best option.

When Anton Harrison got carted off in London, every Jaguars fan held their breath expecting Trevor Lawrence’s blindside to collapse.

Harrison had been holding down the left tackle spot at a top-30 rate across the league, giving up just two sacks across more than 150 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Losing a starter of that caliber usually means that the franchise quarterback is about to spend the afternoon eating dirt.

Walker Little Seamlessly Filled in For Harrison

Except Walker Little had other plans.

Stepping straight into the fire, Little was virtually flawless off the bench. He surrendered zero sacks and zero pressures on 31 snaps, posting an elite pass-blocking grade that kept Lawrence clean and paved the way for a dramatic walk-off win.

Keeping Little on the roster despite offseason trade rumors now looks like a stroke of front-office brilliance. But putting together 30 clean snaps off the bench is one thing. Holding down the fort as a full-time starter for the next month—or longer—is a whole different beast.

“I feel like we have pretty good depth, right now, so I think we’ll be all right,” Coen said the day after their win over the Eagles about his confidence in the left tackle depth.

He mentioned a possibility of elevating another player from the practice squad to fill in the roster gap.