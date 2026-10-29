Jaguars Debut ‘Bold City’ Threads for Week 8 Division Rivalry Game vs. Colts

After a nice bye, the Jaguars are all set to bring in the Indianapolis Colts and remind them what a rivalry looks like.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing out their fresh “rivalry” threads for the first time this season. The ‘Bold City’ look.

Jaguars Bring Out Rivalry Suit for Week 8 Colts Game

“The uniform includes a teal-glossed helmet with a gold face mask and ‘904,’ Jacksonville’s area code, on the front, and ‘Duuuval, ‘ the team’s rallying cry, on the back. The white jerseys include black numbers and ‘Jaguars’ in cursive. They both feature gold trimming, while the numbers have a teal shadow and jaguar-print pattern. A similar pattern appears on the black pants, which also have a teal stripe that includes gold trim running down the side. One neat detail is the names of Jacksonville neighborhoods hidden within the spots on the pants,” according to ESPN’s Anthony Gharib.

The Colts, on the other hand, would be sticking with their standard white, blue, white uniform for Week 8, since they already debuted their ‘rivalry’ uniform back in Week 3.

Against the Texans, the Colts unveiled their classic ‘Anvil Strike’ rivalry uniform, featuring a dark anthracite and blue aesthetic designed in collaboration with Nike.

It also had different references to the Colts’ horseshoe (shoulder sleeve), ironwork, and pregame anvil ritual, nailing home the team tradition. The neckline on the back read ‘For the Shoe’.

Jaguars Have a 11-Year-Old Streak to Live Up To

Uniforms for aesthetic purposes are cool. But the real heat is going to be in hosting Indianapolis in Duval. The Colts have historically struggled when playing in North Florida. And that’s putting it mildly.

The Colts haven’t beaten the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2014. Indy is 0-11 on the road against the Jaguars over the last decade-plus.

What makes the streak legendary is that Jacksonville has been awful for large stretches of this decade. Indy has lost in Duval to Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew, Cody Kessler, and Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts have beaten the Jaguars out of North Florida during this stretch, though. But the home turn is the Jaguars holy grail. Already coming off a loss, this one would be personal for the Jags not to lose.