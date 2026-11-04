Chris Rodriguez Jr. Fantasy Outlook Changes With Jaguars Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be shorthanded at the running back position on Thursday night when they play the Baltimore Ravens to open up Week 9.

That brings the name Chris Rodriguez Jr. into the spotlight due to a key injury to his teammate, Bhayshul Tuten.

Rodriguez is in his first year with the Jaguars after signing in free agency from the Washington Commanders.

If Tuten is out, though, Rodriguez becomes a fascinating name — particularly in fantasy football, where managers will be looking to replace Tuten and also fill in for bye-week RBs like Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard.

It’s worth giving Rodriguez a look.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Fantasy Outlook

If Tuten plays, Rodriguez is only a flier at best. You’d be playing him in hopes that Tuten isn’t a full go.

But if Tuten is officially ruled out on Thursday night, Rodriguez is an obvious fantasy football start.

Rodriguez is putting up quality numbers on a per-carry basis this season. He has run 45 times for 209 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

The bruising running back isn’t much of a receiver, with just two catches on three targets for 23 yards. He’s a guy who is simply going to run the ball hard on early downs.

That can work out just fine for fantasy football if Rodriguez ends up with 15 carries, though. If he can run for 60-plus yards and a touchdown, that’s a solid way to start your fantasy matchup on a Thursday night.

The Jaguars are also facing a Ravens team that is down to QB3 Joe Fagnano. If it turns into a blowout, Rodriguez could have an even bigger production day.

Using Last Year as Evidence

Rodriguez had seven games last season with the Commanders in which he got double-digit carries.

He totaled 404 yards in those games on 90 carries, which is 4.5 yards per carry and a little less than 60 yards per game. He scored four touchdowns across those seven games, as well.

Rodriguez may not have a massive ceiling, but he feels like he has a strong floor if he does end up as the Jaguars’ starter on Thursday night. Keep an eye on Tuten’s injury status, but it’s worth picking Rodriguez up now and being ready to use him if Tuten is out.