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Chris Rodriguez Jr. Fantasy Outlook Changes With Jaguars Injury

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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 1: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be shorthanded at the running back position on Thursday night when they play the Baltimore Ravens to open up Week 9.

That brings the name Chris Rodriguez Jr. into the spotlight due to a key injury to his teammate, Bhayshul Tuten.

Rodriguez is in his first year with the Jaguars after signing in free agency from the Washington Commanders.

If Tuten is out, though, Rodriguez becomes a fascinating name — particularly in fantasy football, where managers will be looking to replace Tuten and also fill in for bye-week RBs like Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard.

It’s worth giving Rodriguez a look.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Fantasy Outlook

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 04: Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs into the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If Tuten plays, Rodriguez is only a flier at best. You’d be playing him in hopes that Tuten isn’t a full go.

But if Tuten is officially ruled out on Thursday night, Rodriguez is an obvious fantasy football start.

Rodriguez is putting up quality numbers on a per-carry basis this season. He has run 45 times for 209 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

The bruising running back isn’t  much of a receiver, with just two catches on three targets for 23 yards. He’s a guy who is simply going to run the ball hard on early downs.

That can work out just fine for fantasy football if Rodriguez ends up with 15 carries, though. If he can run for 60-plus yards and a touchdown, that’s a solid way to start your fantasy matchup on a Thursday night.

The Jaguars are also facing a Ravens team that is down to QB3 Joe Fagnano. If it turns into a blowout, Rodriguez could have an even bigger production day.

Using Last Year as Evidence

Rodriguez had seven games last season with the Commanders in which he got double-digit carries.

He totaled 404 yards in those games on 90 carries, which is 4.5 yards per carry and a little less than 60 yards per game. He scored four touchdowns across those seven games, as well.

Rodriguez may not have a massive ceiling, but he feels like he has a strong floor if he does end up as the Jaguars’ starter on Thursday night. Keep an eye on Tuten’s injury status, but it’s worth picking Rodriguez up now and being ready to use him if Tuten is out.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Chris Rodriguez Jr. Fantasy Outlook Changes With Jaguars Injury

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