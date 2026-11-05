Jaguars Could Land $96M Pro Bowler in ‘Top-Tier’ Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to pursue a big name in the defensive tackle market at the trade deadline. Perhaps the biggest swing they could make for a top-tier talent would be trading for Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley notes that Brown being a trade chip is not being talked about nearly enough for how likely it could be.

“The Panthers are reeling and just fired their defensive coordinator and a few top assistants,” explained Shipley. “They are technically still in the mix in the NFC South because that group of teams is so lackluster that nobody can ever seem to separate themselves in the race for the NFL’s worst divisional crown. With a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, they could become sellers.”

Shipley added that Brown would be one of the best fits for the Jaguars on the field.

“Brown is an elite run-stuffer who offers more in the form of a pass-rush than many might think out of a big man,” added Shipley. “He was the dream outcome for the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they could have the chance to finally make it happen depending on whether the Panthers throw in the towel on this season after Week 9. He would cost a pretty penny, but he is worth it.”

Brown went seventh overall to the Panthers in 2020. The Jaguars took C.J. Henderson ninth overall. Henderson is still in the NFL, but he only lasted two seasons in Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Brown has become a franchise staple in Carolina.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Carolina Panthers Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown

Brown hit the ground running in his rookie season. He started every game. Brown has only 13 sacks in his seven NFL seasons, but he started in 88 games and made a Pro Bowl in 2023. In total, Brown has 4,455 snaps.

Brown signed a four-year, $96M extension with Carolina in 2024. The Panthers could release him after the season and save $8M in cap space next year. A trade would also save them cap space moving forward.

The Panthers’ defense has not been good with Brown, and the team is stripping it down and starting over with their coaching staff. So, moving Brown now could make sense.

Jaguars Need Defensive Tackle Help

Reports were that Jacksonville was in the defensive tackle market before the injury to Hamilton. The injury just amplified their need. They were interested in Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner, but could not get over the tax of being in the same division as the two stars.

Still, their interest shows that they want to move the draft capital to add a big name. That is why Brown is such a fit for the team.

They are likely to lean on Ruke Orhorhoro and Arik Armstead as the starters, and Matt Dickerson would be asked to step up at nose tackle. Jacksonville plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. We will see if they make a move after the game.