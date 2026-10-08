“Awesome”: Jaguars Receive Massive Stamp Of Approval

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a flying start in 2026, posting a record of 3-1 through four weeks. The team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, marking yet another London, England game for the franchise. The next two matchups for the organization will be overseas. The contests will come against two rather desperate groups in the Eagles and Houston Texans. Despite the fact that both of those opponents are talented, it’s possible that Liam Coen’s collective is not receiving enough credit.

Jacksonville has been on fire since Week 9 of the 2025 campaign. Only one regular-season loss has come in that timeframe. This has some analysts calling for the Jaguars to get the respect they deserve.

Jaguars Receive A Strong Stamp Of Approval

CBS sports analyst Ross Tucker often breaks down upcoming matchups for the Eagles. On a recent episode of his podcast, he was very clear about how impressed he is with Jacksonville.

“The Jaguars are awesome. That’s the short version, ” Tucker said. “This is going to be a huge challenge for the Eagles, especially given their injuries. The Jags have won 11 of their last 12 regular-season games. They’ve won them by an average of like 20 points a game.”

It was important for the analyst to highlight just how unusual this run is. He noted that this kind of stuff doesn’t often happen at the professional level.

Additionally, what is even more difficult to believe is Trevor Lawrence’s ability to get a breather. He isn’t even playing a full 60 minutes every week, which is wildly rare overall.

“I believe five times during that stretch, they’ve been up by so much that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t even played the last five minutes or so of fourth quarter,” Tucker stated. “That just does not happen in the NFL.”

There are other teams getting plenty of hype around the league. Despite that, Tucker strongly believes that the Jaguars will be a household name come December and into January.

“I don’t think people realize quite yet how good the Jacksonville Jaguars are,” Tucker noted. “I’m fairly confident by the end of the year everybody will know that.”

Tucker has climbed the ranks as an analyst in the NFL. He knows what good football looks like. To him, Jacksonville is one of the organizations doing it the right way currently. Two upcoming international contests against formidable foes will really paint the picture for fans.

Jacksonville In The Conversation For AFC’s Top Seed

The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 and playing at an extremely high level. With that said, the Jaguars deserve some credit. At the surface, Jacksonville’s schedule is relatively manageable. Sure, there will be some challenging games, but being victorious in 12 or 13 of them is not out of the question.

Above all, Coen and Co. will continue to work at earning respect. As long as the roster can stay healthy, a deep postseason run could be on the horizon. Tucker’s words cannot go unnoticed. People are starting to really pay attention to what the Jaguars are doing.