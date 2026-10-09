Jaguars Get Bad Injury Update On Newly-Signed CB

The Jacksonville Jaguars have started out the 2026 season on a good note. There is still plenty of time left for the year, but a 3-1 record is nothing to scoff at. The rest of the AFC South has been having some trouble. That means that the Jaguars may have the opportunity to really breeze all the way through December and into January football.

One of the most important things for the Jaguars, however, will be remaining healthy. Typically, the organizations with the least amount of health issues perform well in the postseason.

Jacksonville did not hide its need for help in the secondary recently. That is exactly why cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Alijah Huzzle were inked to contracts on Tuesday. Despite not having a lot of time to prepare, the hope was that they may be able to contribute for the Jaguars right away.

Jaguars Get Unfortunate Injury News On 1 New Signee

The prognosis for Jones is not good, however. Reporter Mia O’Brien gave an in-depth look at the Jaguars’ injury report for a London matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The newly-signed cornerback has a soft tissue/hamstring ailment and won’t be suiting up.

“New addition Jaylon Jones the only player ruled out for #Jaguars. Eric Murray (concussion protocol) is doubtful, but practiced in limited fashion Friday,” O’Brien wrote on X.

It’s an unfortunate outcome for the 28-year-old Jaguars defender, who was an undrafted rookie back in 2022. He spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears and appeared in 56 games. Jones played his college football at Ole Miss.

Jones Is Struggling With A Hamstring Injury

Jones returned to the Windy City for a fifth year, but the team placed him on Injured Reserve (IR) in late August. Just days later, the franchise released him with an injury settlement.

This outcome allowed the cornerback to pursue other options. It wasn’t until October when he was ready to sign with the Jaguars. It took some time for him to find a new home as he recovered. Now, despite coming onboard with the Jaguars, he still isn’t ready.

The Jaguars shouldn’t be ready to rush Jones back with a soft tissue problem. He was a limited participant in practice for the week, and seems to still be working his way back.

The good news is that he might be ready to go by the time Week 6 rolls around. The Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans in that matchup. Those extra few days of rehab could be the difference for the veteran.