Jaguars Get Big Jakobi Meyers Injury Update

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some important decisions to make as the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaches. Head Coach Liam Coen has watched his offense experience some inconsistencies, particularly at wide receiver. Trevor Lawrence needs reliable weapons to succeed, but questions surrounding the team’s depth chart have continued to grow.

Jacksonville is preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars have dealt with injury concerns throughout the week, leaving the availability of a key offensive contributor uncertain.

Fortunately, some encouraging news has emerged just hours before kickoff.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to suit up against Indianapolis.

“Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers, questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries, is good to go today, per source,” Rapoport wrote.

Meyers missed Friday’s practice after dealing with both injuries. However, the veteran appears ready to contribute in a crucial AFC South matchup.

Jaguars Need Jakobi Meyers Healthy Amid Brian Thomas Jr. Uncertainty

The importance of Meyers’ availability goes beyond Sunday’s contest. Jacksonville has a fascinating situation developing within its receiving corps, particularly regarding former first-round selection Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas enjoyed a spectacular rookie campaign in 2024, recording 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, his production has declined significantly since then.

Through six games in 2026, Thomas has managed just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. His struggles have led to decreased playing time, raising questions about his future with the organization.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple league executives believe Jacksonville will seriously consider trading Thomas before the November 10 deadline.

The Jaguars have publicly maintained that they want to retain Thomas, but his diminished role suggests the coaching staff may no longer have complete confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Meyers has established himself as one of Lawrence’s more dependable options. Keeping him healthy becomes increasingly important if Jacksonville ultimately decides to move Thomas.

Jacksonville Faces Important Decisions Before NFL Trade Deadline

Jacksonville’s receiving corps could look significantly different in the coming weeks.

Parker Washington has emerged as another reliable contributor, while rookie Josh Cameron has earned additional opportunities.

Thomas possesses undeniable talent, but his struggles have created uncertainty about where he fits moving forward.

For now, Meyers’ expected availability provides Lawrence with some much-needed stability. His health could become even more valuable if the Jaguars make a significant move before the trade deadline.