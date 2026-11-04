Jaguars Urged to Pursue Falcons All-Pro After Devastating Injury Blow

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been dealt another devastating injury blow with safety Eric Murray going down.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, analysts have identified several potential trade targets who could help the Jags in the defensive backfield.

Atlanta Falcons star Jessie Bates III has emerged as a proposed target for Jacksonville after starting safety Eric Murray suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Jaguars, who are looking to maintain their position atop the AFC South heading into the second half of the season.

Jacksonville has already been connected to several potential defensive additions, including Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.

However, Bates could provide another intriguing solution for a Jaguars secondary suddenly dealing with major uncertainty.

Jaguars Urged to Pursue Falcons All-Pro Jessie Bates III

In a November 3 article for Jaguars OnSI, John Shipley identified Bates as a potential trade target Jacksonville should consider following Murray’s injury.

The former Cincinnati Bengals standout has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive playmakers since joining Atlanta in 2023.

Bates has recorded 14 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles during his time with the Falcons, including one interception and three forced fumbles through eight games in 2026.

His ability to create turnovers could provide a significant boost to Jacksonville’s defense as the team pursues a playoff berth.

Shipley noted that Atlanta could have a difficult time retaining Bates when his current contract expires after the season.

The veteran signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Falcons in 2023 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

That creates an interesting decision for Atlanta’s front office.

Trading Bates before the November 10 deadline would allow the Falcons to receive compensation rather than risk losing the veteran in free agency.

However, Atlanta remains in the NFC South race, potentially making the organization reluctant to move one of its most important defensive players.

Jaguars Face Major Defensive Concerns After Eric Murray Injury

Jacksonville’s need for secondary reinforcements became more pressing following Sunday’s 42-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Murray suffered an elbow injury on the opening kickoff and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Liam Coen confirmed the severity of the injury Monday, and the Jaguars officially placed Murray on injured reserve November 3.

The loss comes as Jacksonville is already dealing with several other significant injuries.

Starting safety Antonio Johnson missed the Colts game with an ankle injury, while Caleb Ransaw is also on injured reserve.

That leaves the Jaguars relying heavily on younger defensive backs, including Rayuan Lane III, Kaevon Merriweather and rookie Jalen Huskey.

Those players contributed during Jacksonville’s victory over Indianapolis, but replacing Murray’s experience and leadership could prove difficult.

Coen acknowledged the challenge of losing veteran defenders Murray and DaVon Hamilton, who also suffered a season-ending injury against the Colts.

The NFL is a next man up league, and Coen expects the remaining players to share the responsibility of replacing the injured starters.

Jacksonville sits atop the AFC South at 5-2. The team has aspirations for a deep playoff run.

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, general manager James Gladstone faces important choices about how aggressively to reinforce his injury-depleted defense.

Whether Bates becomes a realistic option remains uncertain, but Shipley’s proposal presents an intriguing possibility.