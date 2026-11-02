Jaguars Get Terrible DaVon Hamilton Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to celebrate their victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Unfortunately, the excitement has quickly been overshadowed by devastating injury news. Jacksonville has relied heavily on its defensive front throughout the 2026 season. Now, losing an important piece of that unit could create significant problems. With the postseason picture beginning to take shape, the timing couldn’t be much worse.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Jaguars’ defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton suffered a torn quadriceps against Indianapolis. The injury is expected to end his 2026 campaign. However, additional testing will help determine the full extent of the damage.

“Sources: #Jaguars standout DT DaVon Hamilton suffered a torn quad in Sunday’s win over the #Colts, and he’s expected to be out for the season,” Rapoport reported. “Hamilton will undergo more tests today, but a massive hole for Jacksonville.”

The news represents a crushing development for Jacksonville’s defense. Hamilton has been an important presence along the interior, particularly against opposing rushing attacks. His ability to occupy blockers and disrupt running lanes makes him a valuable contributor.

Now, the Jaguars must figure out how to replace that production. Doing so without compromising the effectiveness of their defensive front won’t be easy.

Jacksonville Faces Difficult Challenge Replacing DaVon Hamilton

Hamilton’s absence could force Jacksonville to make several uncomfortable adjustments. Interior defensive linemen don’t always receive the same recognition as edge rushers. However, their responsibilities are critical to establishing a consistent defensive identity.

Without Hamilton, opposing offenses could find additional opportunities to attack the middle of the Jaguars defense. That puts more pressure on the remaining defensive tackles. They must maintain their assignments and prevent offensive linemen from reaching the second level.

The Jaguars also have to consider how the injury might affect their pass rush. Hamilton’s presence inside has helped create opportunities for teammates. Replacing his combination of size and physicality won’t be particularly easy.

Jacksonville’s coaching staff must evaluate its available personnel before determining whether outside help is necessary.

Jaguars Could Explore Defensive Line Help Before NFL Trade Deadline

The timing of Hamilton’s injury creates another challenge for Jacksonville’s front office. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Jaguars have an opportunity to explore potential reinforcements.

Of course, finding an affordable replacement capable of contributing immediately presents its own challenges. Teams aren’t typically eager to part with productive defensive linemen.

For now, Hamilton’s expected season-ending injury leaves Jacksonville facing an important decision. The Jaguars have postseason aspirations, but maintaining their defensive effectiveness without him could prove difficult.