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Jaguars’ DL Trade Pitch Sends Eagles First-Round Pick

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Jaguars James Gladstone
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 10: General Manager James Gladstone looks on during Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp at Miller Electric Center on May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some important decisions to make ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. General Manager James Gladstone has an opportunity to strengthen the roster, but finding the right player at the right price could prove to be difficult.

Jacksonville has several areas worth addressing, although improving the defensive line could be a priority. With the deadline approaching, one intriguing possibility has emerged involving a former first-round selection.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union believes the Jaguars should pursue Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, even if acquiring him requires significant capital.

“If you’re James Gladstone, would you call Philadelphia and offer a first-round pick (and more) for DT Jordan Davis? I would,” O’Halloran wrote on X.

Such an aggressive proposal would certainly get people’s attention, especially considering Davis recently signed a lucrative contract extension.

Jaguars Could Land Major Defensive Upgrade In Jordan Davis

Davis entered the NFL as the 13th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Georgia standout has developed into an important piece of Philadelphia’s defensive front, earning a three-year, $78 million extension in the offseason.

His production has dipped this season, however. Through seven games, Davis has recorded just half a sack after finishing the 2025 campaign with a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Despite those struggles, his size and ability to disrupt opposing rushing attacks could make him an attractive addition for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars already have talented edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Adding Davis to the middle of that group could create serious problems for opposing offensive lines.

However, surrendering a first-round pick and additional compensation would represent a substantial investment.

Eagles Could Face A Difficult Decision With Jordan Davis

Philadelphia’s disappointing 2-5 start has created questions about its plans ahead of the deadline. The Eagles have already made significant roster changes, leaving open the possibility of additional moves, which could include sending Davis to the Jaguars.

Davis presents a particularly interesting situation because Philadelphia has invested heavily in its defensive tackles.

Eagles Jordan Davis
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles have committed considerable money to both Davis and Jalen Carter, while fellow defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has also generated trade interest. However, Philadelphia reportedly has no intention of moving Ojomo.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Davis is available for the Jaguars, either, though. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman praised Davis following his extension, making it clear that Philadelphia views him as an important part of its future.

Gladstone would likely need to present an overwhelming offer to change that thinking. Whether Jacksonville should sacrifice premium draft capital remains debatable, but O’Halloran clearly believes Davis would be worth the investment.

With the deadline approaching, the Jaguars have an opportunity to make a significant move. Davis would certainly qualify as one.

Parker Abate Parker Abate is a seasoned sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media. He has written more than 2,000 articles covering the NFL, golf and baseball, with a primary focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Abate has covered the NFL Draft in person and has experience conducting one-on-one interviews and covering press conferences. More about Parker Abate

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Jaguars’ DL Trade Pitch Sends Eagles First-Round Pick

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