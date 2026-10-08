Jaguars will only play at home four times between now and the end of 2027

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he Jacksonville Jaguars are leaving the United States for a little while, set to play their next two games in London. But their return home will be short lived. The Jaguars only play at EverBank Stadium four more times this season and will play their 2027 home games in Orlando, Florida. The reason for their relocation? A multi-billion dollar renovation that will take place throughout the season.

The renovations will involve the installation of a canopy roof, expanded seating capacity, modern lighting technology and several other things to improve fan experience. But for the Jaguars, being away from home will be an adjustment. The team will not let that faze them though, and is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

Liam Coen: ‘Not going to use it as an excuse’

It’s hard for a team to play somewhere that is not home and get fan support. The Jaguars have made a habit of making a new place their home. Every year since 2013, except for the 2020 COVID season, they have gone to London. Head coach Liam Coen is not letting the team use the Orlando situation as an excuse.

“We’re not going to use it as an excuse,” Coen told ESPN. “It is what it is, and our mindset and mentality is going to be: Drop us off on a plane anywhere and we’ll go play you.”

By the time this season ends, the Jaguars will become the first team since 1926 to play in 12 or more stadiums in a single campaign. They will play in Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars last game at EverBank Stadium was Sept. 27, a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots. They won’t play there again until Nov. 1, allowing for uninterrupted work on the renovations.

Can the Jaguars return to the playoffs?

The Jaguars are playing high level football regardless of where they play. Since Coen took over as the head coach at the start of last season, they have gone 16-5 and made the playoffs after a three-season absence. This season, aside from a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, they have looked like a team to beat in the AFC and are ready to go on a deep playoff run after losing in the wild card round in 2025.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing his best football too. Through four games, he has registered 843 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Lawrence played his best game in Week 1, throwing for 245 yards and four touchdowns and beating the Cleveland Browns 34-10.