Trevor Lawrence Gets Candid on Jaguars Benching Brian Thomas

Jacksonville Jaguars third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the most discussed trade deadline options emerging right now. While the Jaguars benched Thomas in Week 6, sparking more trade speculation, the team has maintained that they are behind him and supporting him.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence added that the team is confident in what he can do and they think that he will remain involved in the offense after the benching.

“We got a ton of confidence in him and are just excited to put together a good plan for all of our guys, but really BT,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence noted that the biggest issue with Thomas has been a lack of chances with the deep ball. Lawrence said that the chances just are not there right now.

“At times it can be frustrating for all of us,” said Lawrence on the lack of deep ball chances for Thomas. “It seems like there have not been quite as many opportunities as we would have liked for early in the season and planned for, but that is just football.”

This year, 11% of his targets are 20 yards down the field or further. In 2025, 25.6% of his targets were deep ball passes. In his breakout rookie season, 23.3% of his passes were deep targets. The team is not getting the most out of him.

Jacksonville Jaguars Players Open Up on Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars signal caller added that the team has to find ways to get Thomas more involved in the deep passing game.

“I think it is important for that to be a part of our offense and something we are able to do, and that is a huge element of BT’s game and something he’s really good at,” said Lawrence.

However, Lawrence also admitted that the team cannot just force him targets, because NFL defenses are too good for that.

“You have to be careful trying to overdo that too much because these defenses are good, and you are just throwing it to one guy because you want to get him a touch; it can be more challenging than you might think,” added Lawrence.

Thomas went from 2.45 yards per route run as a rookie to 1.45 the following year and just 0.95 yards per route run in his third NFL season.

Jags Players Support Thomas

Thomas’ fellow wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to Jacksonville last year. So, he has been able to give Thomas advice in these times.

“I just want him to know that he is who he thinks he is,” said Meyers. “I know he got high hopes for himself, and he definitely has all of the talent in the world. So you have to keep doing what you are doing, and it’s going to all shake out and make you a better person in the end.”

Meyers has 20 receptions for 285 yards this season. He is averaging 1.65 yards per route run this season. Meanwhile, Parker Washington is averaging 2.39 yards per route run. Thomas is not efficient, while the others are.