The Jacksonville Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence out of the game and sent him to the bench early in the fourth quarter on Sunday in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quinn Ewers came in to play QB.

In this case, though, it was good news for the Jags.

Why Jaguars Benched Trevor Lawrence for Quinn Ewers at QB

The Jags benched Lawrence because they were up 42-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Ewers is their backup now, so he came into the game.

Quinn Ewers is in at QB #INDvsJAX — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 1, 2026

Lawrence won’t play the rest of the day, and that’s just a cherry on top of a great day for the Jaguars.

They don’t want their franchise quarterback injured in a game they have well in hand, and so Ewers gets to finish it off.

Trevor Lawrence Stats

Lawrence finished the day with a very efficient 10-for-14 passing the ball for 210 yards. That’s 15.0 yards per attempt.

He threw three touchdowns and had a 153.3 quarterback rating, which is just a little bit off of the maximum 158.3.

Lawrence also ran three times for 10 yards, and he was sacked three times.

The star QB split his three touchdowns to three different players.

One went to running back Bhayshul Tuten, who also ran for a score.

One went to Nate Boerkircher, the rookie TE who caught a 31-yard score.

And the first? It went to Brian Thomas Jr.

Trevor Lawrence to BTJ

Thomas is in trade rumors. He’s a long way removed from his standout rookie season.

But on Sunday, he caught a 12-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Jaguars.

Maybe Thomas will still get moved by the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but Lawrence knows the Jags need him, and he looked to him down the middle of the field in the end zone to start the Jaguars on their path to a resounding win that let Lawrence finish the game in a baseball hat instead of his helmet.