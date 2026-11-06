Why Lamar Jackson Isn’t Playing Tonight in Jaguars-Ravens TNF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing what had the potential to be a high-profile Thursday Night Football matchup between AFC contenders. They’re taking on the Baltimore Ravens to open Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

But as most are aware by now, Lamar Jackson isn’t playing. The two-time MVP quarterback is out this week.

The same is true for his backup, Tyler Huntley, a reliable veteran also out this week.

That has left Baltimore starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback on Thursday night. He’s being backed up by Austin Reed.

If you’ve never heard of either of those players, you’re surely not alone.

It’s a great break for the Jags, but it’s a bummer for football fans. Games are more exciting when Jackson is on the field.

Why Isn’t Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight?

Lamar Jackson is out of action on Thursday night due to an injury.

He hurt his right thumb while playing in Buffalo against the Bills in Week 8.

It has led to his placement on injured reserve, and while he hasn’t been ruled out for the season, Jackson has what head coach Jesse Minter has termed a potentially season-ending injury.

What Happened to Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson was injured on the Ravens’ first offensive snap in Buffalo.

He threw a pass, and his follow-through hit an on-rushing Bills defender. It clearly bent Jackson’s thumb in a bad way.

Jackson moved toward the sideline, looking down at his hand, before taking a knee to be examined.

He left the game and didn’t return.

Jackson came back to the sideline in a type of cast-looking structure on his right hand.

That’s Jackson’s throwing hand, and whatever he did to his thumb clearly wasn’t good.

Why Isn’t Tyler Huntley Playing Tonight?

The Ravens are also without Huntley because he got hurt in Buffalo, too.

While being brought down by defenders in a crowded space, Huntley’s foot got caught in the turf. It’s a turf toe injury, and the Ravens have already said he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Who is Joe Fagnano?

Fagnano is the Ravens’ QB after beating out Diego Pavia and Austin Reed for the QB3 job over the summer.

He entered in Buffalo after both Jackson and Huntley were done.

Now, he gets his first start on Thursday Night Football.

Fagnano is an undrafted rookie who started his college career as a walk-on at Maine but developed into a great player there, then transferred to UConn to finish his college career.