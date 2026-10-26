Andy Reid Halfheartedly Addresses Chiefs’ Persisting Problem

Nothing went right for the Kansas City Chiefs during their 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

They could barely move the ball offensively, racking up only 213 total yards on the evening. Defensively, the Chiefs allowed 410 yards to Seattle’s offense. Special teams weren’t any better, as a persisting problem continued to plage them.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Continues to Defend K Harrison Butker Despite Struggles

Kicker Harrison Butker missed two of three field goal attempts against the Seahawks. He missed a 58-yard try that was accurately down the middle, but came up well short. Butker also missed a 45-yarder wide right.

He is now 11-16 on field goal attempts this season, with a career low 68.8% conversion rate. After the game, coach Andy Reid completely sidestepped the first question he received about Butker’s struggles.

“All three phases — everybody had an issue, starting with me,” Reid said. “We all had a piece of that.”

As usual, Reid is going to protect his players while speaking to the media. He was later asked a follow-up question about what his concern level of Butker is right now.

“He’s been one of the most consistent kickers in football,” Reid said. “He’s off a bit. Got to fix it.”

Harrison Butker Has Been Least Accurate Kicker in the NFL Since 2025

Although Reid finally admitted that Butker is off, he still complimented him by calling him one of the most consistent kickers in football. While that might have been true through the 2024 season, it hasn’t been the case over the past two years. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press revealed that Butker’s 15 missed kicks (10 FGs, 5 PATs) since start of last season are the most in NFL.

Butker has been cruising on the success he had prior to 2025. However, he may be running out of rope if he can’t get things fixed quickly. Still just 31 years old, one would think Butker would still have plenty left in the tank. After the loss to Seattle, Butker was unable to pinpoint the cause of his struggles.

“I try to take one kick at a time,” Butker said. “I’m blessed with every opportunity I get, and I try to do my best. Life a kicker, it either goes in or it doesn’t. Unfortunately, there’s been some kicks that haven’t gone in.”