Chiefs K Harrison Butker Received Prestigious Honor During Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs already have their bye week in the books.

Coach Andy Reid gives his players the entire week off to spend however they want. The Chiefs are now getting back in the swing of things, preparing to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker Inducted Into Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame

On Friday, October 9, Georgia Tech held their 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony. Nine Georgia Tech alumni were inducted, including Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker is Georgia Tech’s all-time leading score with 337 points. During his four-year career with the Yellowjackets from 2013-2016, Butker connected on 43 field goals and 210 extra points. His 71.7% field goal conversion rate is fourth-best in Georgia Tech history.

Butker’s 65 PATs made in 2014 is still a Georgia Tech record. His best season came as a senior in 2016 when he hit 15-17 field goal attempts and 46-46 PAT attempts. Butker won two bowl games during his tenure — the Orange Bowl in 2014, and the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2016.

Harrison Butker Has Had Storied NFL Career

Butker was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. When Cairo Santos sustained a groin injury in 2017, the Chiefs signed Butker off of the Panthers’ practice squad. Butker made his debut in Week 4, connecting on 3-4 field goal attempts — including the game-winner as time expired.

Kansas City moved on from Santos and committed to Butker. He has been one of the top kickers in the NFL ever since. In 2024 the Chiefs gave Butker a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension, which was the highest for any kicker in NFL history at the time. Butker is one of only four kickers to have three Super Bowl rings.

His 57-yard field goal he made during Super Bowl LVIII is the longest in Super Bowl history. Butker hasn’t been quite as dominant over the last couple of years as he was early in his career, but is still among the best in the league. In 2025 Butker converted on 86.8% of his field goal attempts, but had a career low 88.6% conversion rate on extra point attempts.

Butker is 7-9 on field goal attempts so far in 2026, and 13-13 on extra point attempts. During the preseason, he hit a 69-yard field goal. Had that happened in the regular season, it would have been an NFL record. The Chiefs will certainly lean on him to make more game-winning kicks moving forward, and hopefully he can deliver.