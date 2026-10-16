Chiefs Get Concerning Injury Update on First-Round Pick Ahead of Chargers Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs face another injury concern ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods was added to the team’s injury report Thursday, October 15, after developing a neck issue.

Woods, whom Kansas City selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report. His addition comes as head coach Andy Reid prepares his team for an important AFC West matchup.

The Chiefs are already monitoring several other players. Left tackle Josh Simmons and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were limited in Thursday’s practice, while wide receiver Rashee Rice did not participate.

However, an encouraging update has emerged regarding Woods’ condition.

Chiefs Rookie Peter Woods Gets Encouraging Injury Update Before Chargers Game

Although Woods’ appearance on the injury report adds another concern for Kansas City, the rookie’s neck injury reportedly isn’t serious.

According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Woods’ injury is “not considered a big deal.”

The report provides some reassurance as Kansas City continues preparing for its division rival. The Chiefs have not provided additional details about the severity of the injury or whether it could affect Woods’ availability against Los Angeles.

Woods has already established himself as part of Kansas City’s defensive line rotation during his rookie season.

The former Clemson standout has played 126 defensive snaps, accounting for approximately 46% of the team’s available defensive snaps.

Through four games, Woods has recorded nine tackles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has also credited the defensive tackle with one quarterback pressure and three defensive stops.

NFL Pro uses a different tracking system and credits Woods with seven stops through his first four appearances.

While Woods has yet to produce significant traditional statistics, his playing time reflects the role he has earned early in his NFL career.

Peter Woods Earned Praise From Chiefs Coaches Before Rookie Season

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Woods entered his rookie season after drawing positive reviews during Kansas City’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle was one of two first-round picks Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made in April.

Kansas City acquired the No. 29 overall pick in a March trade involving cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Speaking to reporters in August via KCTV5, Woods said he was excited to join padded practices after spending the early part of camp working without full contact.

“It was very relieving,” Woods said. “I was very excited to get the pads on and actually play real football for the first time in almost a year. It was fun.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also spoke positively about the rookie’s potential while acknowledging that he still had areas to improve.

“Pete’s one thick good-looking dude,” Spagnuolo said. “He looks the way d-linemen are supposed to look. But I think he’s got a ways to go.”

Spagnuolo explained that Woods needed to become more consistent with the details of Kansas City’s defensive system.

“I’m talking about all the little things, running in and out of the huddle, all that stuff,” Spagnuolo said. “And that’s for all the rookies and Pete’s right in there with that crew. But when he does get his feet right, he does keep his pad level low, he’s a pretty good football player. It’s our job to get to get him to do that every down and he’s a willing guy.”

The defensive coordinator added, “I like him, he’s a smart football player.”