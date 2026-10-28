Chiefs Emerge as Fit for New Name on Trade Block

The Kansas City Chiefs are monitoring the trade market ahead of the November 10 deadline.

If they make a move, it will most likely be for a wide receiver. Some that are expected to be available include Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jauan Jennings. There are some big names that could be available for a high price, such as Garrett Wilson and George Pickens. However, a name not many have talked about is also beginning to emerge.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Fit for Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

ESPN analysts Jeremey Fowler and Matt Bowen ranked their top 25 players who could be on the trade block. Coming in at No. 18 is Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and the Chiefs were named as a potential fit.

“This one is a bit of a wild card, as the Ravens aren’t overly deep at receiver. But Bateman has long been a bit miscast in Baltimore. He’s not a focal point of the offense — he’s more of a secondary option who can clear out to lift safeties — but he would probably like to be featured more. Teams have had interest in the past, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is well-positioned for WR2 status in Baltimore.” — Fowler

Rashod Bateman Fits What Chiefs Like in WRs

Kansas City needs a receiver that can stretch the field like Tyquan Thornton did before going down with a dislocated ankle. Bateman fits that mold.

“Bateman fits as a perimeter target with separation speed and ball-tracking ability to win on third-level throws and in-breakers. He can be re-routed, and he isn’t a contested-catch specialist, but he fits as a No. 3 target with the ability to play Z or X. Bateman has 16 touchdown receptions in his career.” —Bowen

A six-year NFL veteran, Bateman isn’t a high-volume pass catcher, but opens things up for other receivers in the intermediate part of the field. As Bowen noted, Bateman can burn defense backs and make big-play catches down the field.

In 2024 Bateman posted a career high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That is more production than any Chiefs receiver has had since then. Bateman can likely be had for a late-round draft pick, and carries an affordable contract.