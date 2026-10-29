Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Gives Heartfelt Update on Wife Mia After Tragic Shooting

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rocky start.

At the beginning of training camp back in July, Mia Bieniemy — Eric’s wife — was hospitalized after being shot by her son Elijah. Mia has since underwent surgery, but is recovering well. Eric returned to the Chiefs on August 10 after a two-week absence, as he was encouraged by Mia to do so.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Gives Heartfelt Update on Wife Mia

Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Chiefs’ crucial Week 8 clash against the Denver Broncos. Taking a brief break from football talk, Eric was asked how Mia is doing with her recovery.

“She’s doing great,” Bieniemy said. “She actually went on the trip this weekend (to Seattle), she was on the wives trip. She was a rock star, obviously. I was just a has-been. She’s doing great. Her rehab has been going great. She actually had an opportunity to come out here and hang out, and I’m sure I got on her nerves too.”

It’s unfortunate that the Chiefs lost to the Seahawks, but hopefully it was fun for Mia to be able to travel and be around the other wives. As for Eric, he settled back in seamlessly as offensive coordinator, and will look to continue to improve his unit throughout the season.

Recap of Mia Bieniemy’s Tragic Incident

Authorities stated that Mia, 57, suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder and left forearm after being shot with a .22-caliber firearm, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had this to say to the media when he learned about the news.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said. “Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB and you hate seeing those things happen. Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Eric and Mia’s son Elijah was arrested and charged with three felony counts — use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and discharging a firearm within a building — according to Loudoun County court records. Elijah is currently being held without bond at a Virginia detention center.