Andy Reid Defends Persistent Problem Continuing to Plague Chiefs

A win is a win, and that is what the Kansas City Chiefs got against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

However, many feel that the Chiefs left a lot of points on the field. The team committed numerous errors throughout the game. They were able to overcome them, but part of that could be attributed to the Chargers’ porous state.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Defends Struggles of Harrison Butker, Nikko Remigio

After a fantastic start to his career, kicker Harrison Butker hasn’t been as consistent with his accuracy over the past couple of seasons. That trend continued into Week 6 against Los Angeles, as he missed a 52-yard field goal, as well as an extra point attempt.

Kick return specialist Nikko Remigio lost a fumble during the third quarter while fielding a punt. After the game, coach Andy Reid showed Butker and Remigio a vote of confidence despite their miscues.

“Remigio’s caught the ball and kept the ball in his hands many times, and this was unusual for him to be putting the ball on the ground,” Reid said. “But, he’s got to fix that. Likewise, Butker, he’s as consistent as anybody. He had a couple misses in there, and that’s not normally him. So, he’ll continue to work on that.”

ST Coordinator Dave Toub Should Be on Hot Seat

Toub’s special teams unit has been a persistent weakness of the team for multiple years now. The unit is consistently among the top of the NFL in penalties. That is setting up opposing offenses with good starting field position, and on the flip side is costing the Chiefs’ offense quality field positioning.

Kansas City is in a bit of a tough situation with Butker. He is still preforming well enough for his job not to be in danger, but it has gotten to where you don’t know what you’re going to get from him on any given kicking attempt. If he continues to struggle, the Chiefs will have a big decision to make with him during the offseason.

The main reason Remigio is the primary kick returner is because he generally does a good job of fielding the ball cleanly. Although Sunday’s fumble was the first one he’s ever lost in his career, he has fumbled the ball three other times that were fortunately recovered by Kansas City. Remigio doesn’t provide explosiveness with the ball in his hands, so if he can’t hang on to the ball, he should no longer be returning kicks.