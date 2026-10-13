Chiefs Urged to Make Rare Intra-Division Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

They will look to remain strong following a 4-0 start to the season, and make a run to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That could be extra crucial this year as Kansas City had an early Week 5 bye week.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Acquire EDGE Khalil Mack From Chargers in Intra-Division Trade

Intra-division trades are rare, but do happen. One that could make sense is the Chiefs acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers, per Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.

“Although the Chiefs don’t have much financial wiggle room to make blockbuster trades, Mack is surprisingly affordable. He’s on a one-year, $18 million contract that included a $10 million signing bonus, which means he would only be owed a shade over $6 million if he were dealt at this point in the campaign. That one-year deal, coupled with the Los Angeles Chargers’ 0-5 start, makes an intra-AFC West trade more realistic.”

The Chiefs play Los Angeles at home this week. If the Chargers lose and fall to 0-6, they could chalk this season up to a loss and go on a fire sale. That makes it easier for them to trade inside the division, and in Mack’s case, this could be his final year before retirement.

Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver Remain Chiefs’ Top Needs

It was known coming into the season that pass rusher and wide receiver were Kansas City’s weakest position groups. That remains true through the first quarter of the season. The Chiefs are doing a good job of applying pressure to quarterbacks, but aren’t getting home for sacks as often as they should.

Adding Mack to the mix would give Kansas City’s pass rush a boost. Even at 35 years old Mack is still productive, and should remain so in a rotation with George Karlaftis and R Mason Thomas. Mack has posted 15 total tackles, three sacks, and 10 quarterback pressures this season. No Chiefs pass rusher has more than one sack.

Kansas City isn’t likely to make two major in-season trades, meaning it may have to pick between pass rusher or receiver. There will likely be several receivers on the trade block, and the Chiefs are thin at the position after recent injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice. However, they did just add veteran Justin Watson to their practice squad.