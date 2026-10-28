Chiefs Could Solve Josh Simmons and WR Problems in Package Deal With Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs have more than one roster issue plaguing them.

Defensively, they have unable to consistently bring down opposing quarterbacks, tied for last in the NFL in sacks. On offense, the Chiefs have had inconsistencies and injuries with their wide receiver corps. In addition to that, starting left tackle Josh Simmons has not played in a single game this season.

Kansas City Chiefs Should Consider Pursuing Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs and LT Bernhard Raimann in Package Deal

The 2-5 Colts are currently having a fire sale, having just traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, as well as All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. They are also shopping wide receiver Josh Downs, who has officially requested to be traded.

The Chiefs should be all over trying to acquire Downs. He comes with a cheap contract, and excels at what they need the most — beating man coverage. Downs posted at least 500 receiving yards in his first three NFL seasons, and is on pace to do so again in 2026.

In addition to Downs, Kansas City should also attempt to bring left tackle Bernhard Raimann with him. General manager Brett Veach would have to do some finagling with the salary cap to absorb Raimann’s contract, but it would be worth it for a premier position. Raimann’s has quietly been one of the best left tackles in the league (H/T Seth Keysor).

Again, Bernhard Raimann and Josh Downs in a package deal. Finally solve the LT problem you haven't been able to solve for years, move Benson to RT, finally have a man coverage winner on the roster (though you'll still need WR help down the road and some tweaking this year). https://t.co/topdbKXxTu — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) October 28, 2026

Where Would the Potential Deal With the Colts Leave Josh Simmons?

At this point, the Chiefs can’t count on Simmons moving forward. They could wash their hands of him completely and include Simmons in the trade, if the Colts would be willing. Simmons still has the talent of a first round draft pick, so he has some trade value.

The other option would be to switch Simmons to right tackle. If he can put his injury woes behind him, and if he’s willing, that would give Kansas City an impressive bookend offensive tackle situation.

In the meantime, Kahlil Benson, who has been filling in for Simmons at left tackle, would have to switch to the right side until (if) Simmons returns. The additions of Raimann and Downs could tip the scales of the AFC to the Chiefs in pursuit of the Super Bowl.