Chiefs Get Dealt Pair of Devastating Injury Updates on Star Cornerbacks

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back on track in Week 8 after they suffered their first loss of the season to the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks last week. However, they are going to face a tall task against the Denver Broncos, and it certainly won’t help that the team has been dealing with some tough injuries as of late.

In particular, Kansas City’s cornerback room has been hit hard by the injury bug, with both Mansoor Delane and L’Jarius Sneed seeing their respective statuses for Week 8 being up in the air. In a crushing pair of updates, the Chiefs wound up receiving bad news on both guys with kickoff for their upcoming game quickly approaching.

Chiefs Rule Out Mansoor Delane, Place L’Jarius Sneed on Injured Reserve

Over the offseason, the Chiefs revamped their cornerback room, as both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson found their way to the Los Angeles Rams. Delane was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to come in and help replace them, with Sneed also being brought back to town after a failed stint with the Tennessee Titans.

There were concerns about this group entering the year, but for the most part, it has held its own. Delane has been decent as a full-time boundary cornerback, while Sneed has quickly slid back into a key role as part of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit. It hasn’t been great, but this group has helped K.C. race out to a 6-1 start.

Injuries have thrown a wrench in the cornerback room, though. Delane has been dealing with a lingering shoulder problem since training camp that once again flared up this week, while Sneed is battling a knee injury. The hope was that one of these guys could play on Sunday, but instead, Delane was ruled out, while Sneed was placed on injured reserve.

The Chiefs have downgraded CB Mansoor Delane to out with a shoulder injury. They also have placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on Reserve/Injured,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Chiefs Must Piece Together Their Secondary in Week 8

Getty ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 25: Cornerback Mansoor Delane #5 walks toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With a big matchup against the Broncos coming up, the timing of these injuries couldn’t be worse. Nohl Williams will have more responsibility in this game, with Kristian Fulton and Chris Roland-Wallace likely getting work on the other side of the field across from him. Jadon Canady will fill in for Sneed as the primary nickelback, as he will miss at least the team’s next four games.

Denver hasn’t exactly been a high-powered machine on offense this year, but it has continued to find a way to grind out victories so far. With these two squads battling for supremacy atop the AFC West division, that makes every meeting between them incredibly important. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it’s not a stretch to suggest that Kansas City’s makeshift cornerback room could wind up determining the outcome of this game.