Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Breaks Silence on Snubbing Former Seahawks Teammates After Brutal Loss

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III explained why he left the field without shaking hands with his former Seattle Seahawks teammates following Sunday’s 20-3 loss at Lumen Field.

Walker, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Seattle, headed directly toward the Chiefs’ locker room before the game clock expired. He skipped the traditional postgame handshakes with Seahawks players and head coach Mike Macdonald.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Walker admitted that he was frustrated with the outcome.

“(Expletive), we lost,” Walker said, according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “I was frustrated. That’s about it. I [saw] them over there celebrating and (expletive). That’s about it.”

Video shared by Football Forever on X showed Walker heading toward the Chiefs’ tunnel following the defeat. A Lumen Field employee briefly stopped him to greet a Seahawks staff member before he continued toward the locker room.

The loss marked Kansas City’s first defeat of the 2026 season and ended Walker’s return to Seattle with one of his least productive performances of the year.

Kenneth Walker III Struggles Against Former Seahawks Teammates

Walker finished Sunday’s game with just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging approximately 2.6 yards per attempt.

His longest run was seven yards as Seattle’s defense limited Kansas City’s rushing attack throughout the game.

The performance marked a significant drop from Walker’s production entering Week 7.

The former Seahawks running back had surpassed 110 rushing yards in four of his first five games with Kansas City. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns in each of the Chiefs’ previous two games.

Walker joined Kansas City in the offseason after helping Seattle win the Super Bowl last season and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

He signed a contract with the Chiefs that gave him a larger role in Kansas City’s offense.

His first game against Seattle since leaving the franchise ended with the Seahawks holding him well below his previous rushing totals.

Seahawks Defender Reveals Motivation for Stopping Walker

Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori admitted that limiting Walker’s production was a priority for the Seahawks’ defense.

“I definitely did want to hold him under 100 [yards],” Emmanwori said. “I don’t really listen to all the media noise, but that was my motivation. I know a lot of dudes on the defense, that was their motivation, too, to stop him under 100 and play lights out on defense. I think we did that.”

Seattle’s defense also held the Chiefs to just three points in the 17-point victory.

The Seahawks entered the matchup familiar with Walker’s abilities after watching him develop into one of the NFL’s productive running backs during his four seasons with the organization.

The Chiefs and Seahawks are not scheduled to meet again during the regular season, meaning another matchup between Walker and his former team this year would require both franchises to reach Super Bowl LXI.

Kansas City will now prepare for its next matchup against the Denver Broncos after suffering its first loss of the season.