Andy Reid Reveals New Wrinkle in Kingsley Suamataia Benching

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some drama within their offensive line group this season.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has had his well documented issues, and was recently placed on injured reserve. Center Creed Humphrey is having issues snapping the ball cleanly despite otherwise being and All-Pro caliber player. Ahead of Week 8’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, left guard Kingsley Suamataia was benched for the second time this season.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says Kingsley Suamataia Is Not Being Benched for Disciplinary Reasons

After the Chiefs’ loss to Denver Sunday, Reid gave a familiar reasoning as to why he benched Suamataia.

“That’s just between Kingsley and I,” Reid said.

While Suamataia did not play with the offensive line against the Broncos, he did play five snaps on special teams. He did not play whatsoever during his first benching in Week 4. When speaking to the media again on Monday, Reid finally revealed a bit more information when asked why the two punishments differed.

“So we have it straight, I didn’t say it was punishment, ever,” Reid said. “This is just between Kingsley and I working some things out here. This isn’t punishment, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Suamataia’s Benching Not Related to Disciplinary Reasons Makes Decision Even More Frustrating

Because he has played so well dating back to last season, most assumed that Suamataia’s benchings were discipline related. We are now left wondering what the issue could possibly be. Reid also added that he doesn’t feel like it is a huge deal.

“He was at practice last week,” Reid said of Suamataia. “This is just between Kingsley and I, it isn’t something that’s earth-shattering. I’ll just keep it there, but he was at practice last week, and he actually played in the game a little bit on special teams.”

If Reid believes that Mike Caliendo — who has taken Suamataia’s place during both benchings — is playing better, that’s a tough leg to stand on. Caliendo allowed five quarterback pressures against the Broncos on Sunday, and Suamataia has allowed that same amount in four games played this season (H/T Farzin Vousoughian).