Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Makes Strong Statement About His Errant Snaps

The Kansas City Chiefs are dramatically improved on offense from last season.

Their rushing attack has been transformed into one of the best in the NFL, thanks in large part to Kenneth Walker III. Off of that, the passing game has been able to cash in on plenty of downfield throws. The Chiefs’ offensive line has done a good job in both aspects.

Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Focused on Eliminating Errant Snaps

Humphrey is the standout of Kansas City’s offensive line. He is three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. One issue that has hampered him a bit throughout his career is errant snaps. While speaking to the media on Friday, Humphrey declared that those must stop now.

“Just focusing on it, focusing in those situations,” Humphrey said. “Late-game, last game, stuff like that. It’s something that needs to stop now. Just remaining focused throughout the entire game every single snap.”

Humphrey admitted that other factors that come with executing a play is what takes his focus off cleanly snapping the ball.

“Focusing on something else in the play,” Humphrey continued. “Just need to make sure I’m focusing on the snap first every single time. ”

Humphrey is still as good as it gets when pass blocking. According to NFL research, he has allowed the lowest quarterback pressure rate among offensive linemen with 100+ pass block snaps this season.

Kingsley Suamataia to Return vs. Chargers, Josh Simmons Remains Out

Humphrey will get a boost this week as Suamataia returns to the lineup at left guard next to him. Suamataia was benched during Week 4’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders due to what remains mysterious disciplinary reasons. Him, Humphrey, and Trey Smith make up one of the best interior offensive lines in the league.

The Chiefs will have to wait at least one more week for left tackle Josh Simmons to make his 2026 season debut. He has been out since sustaining a bulging disc in his back during training camp, but finally returned to practice this past week. The team is taking things slowly with him, but he could have a shot to play in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.