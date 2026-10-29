Proposed NFL Trade Has Chiefs Cut Ties With Receiver for Benched $14 Million Playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on the November 10, NFL trade deadline as the franchise faces a decision on making potential moves in order to get Patrick Mahomes additional offensive help. ESPN’s Ben Solak suggest one Chiefs receiver could be on the way out in favor of a new playmaker.

The analyst floated several potential NFL trade pitches for the Chiefs to consider. Heavy Sports already detailed a possible blockbuster trade for New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson.

The Chiefs could also look to make a smaller move for a young receiver with upside. Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. has fallen out of favor with the franchise and is being used sparingly.

Thomas is just two seasons removed from posting 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, Thomas has just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Solak’s trade pitch has the Chiefs parting ways with wide receiver Xavier Worthy in a deal for Thomas. Kansas City also sends Jacksonville a 2027 third-round pick as part of the trade.

Let’s explore whether the potential NFL trade pitch is a good fit for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Potential NFL Trade for Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The question is whether Thomas would be enough of an upgrade over Worthy to justify an additional third-round pick. Solak makes the argument that Thomas’ upside could be worth the draft capital for Kansas City.

“Jacksonville benched Thomas in the second half of its Week 6 game,” Solak wrote in an October 27, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks entering NFL Week 8: WR trade for Chiefs? Goff for MVP?”

“The only value the Jaguars were getting from him was theoretical field-stretching — Worthy can do much the same, and Mahomes and the Chiefs can give Thomas a chance to rediscover his 2024 form in a new zip code.”

Thomas is on a four-year, $14 million rookie contract that is slated to go through the 2027 NFL season.

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs-Jaguars Trade Floated Involving Xavier Worthy

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler projected that there is a 45% chance that Thomas is traded by the deadline. Jacksonville benched Thomas which seems to make a potential deal more likely.

“League execs are sensing the end for BTJ in Jacksonville, as his targets and playing time have dipped,” Fowler detailed in an October 28, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Ranking the top 25 candidates to move, plus team fits.” “How Jacksonville has struggled to make this relationship work is still a mystery.

“Thomas is an elite mover with size who draws coverage deep, setting the stage for teammates Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers to eat underneath,” Fowler continued.

“But that plan for Thomas hasn’t materialized this season. And teams are circling with interest. Kansas City and Pittsburgh are among those exploring receiver help.”