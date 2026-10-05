Patrick Mahomes Weighs In on Chiefs’ Controversial Move After Andy Reid Shuts Down Reporters

Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the Kansas City Chiefs‘ surprising decision to bench starting left guard Kingsley Suamataia after head coach Andy Reid repeatedly declined to explain the change.

Kansas City benched Suamataia for Sunday’s 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and started Mike Caliendo at left guard. The Chiefs characterized the move as a “coaching decision,” but Reid made it clear after the game that he wouldn’t provide additional details.

Mahomes took a slightly different approach when reporters asked him about the situation. While he didn’t reveal the reason behind Reid’s decision, the quarterback backed Suamataia and said he was confident the 23-year-old would return to the lineup.

“Kingsley knows how important he is to the team,” Mahomes told reporters. “Like coach said, he’ll keep it between him and Kingsley. But at the end of the day, man, we have a guy like Mike Caliendo, who’s played in a lot of big games and had a lot of reps. He stepped right in and did a great job against a really good defensive line.”

Mahomes then offered an encouraging outlook for Suamataia.

“So, I have a ton of trust in him,” Mahomes said of Caliendo. “And then we’ll get Kingsley back in the fold here soon.”

Andy Reid Shuts Down Questions About Kingsley Suamataia Decision

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Reid attempted to address the situation before reporters could even ask about it during his postgame press conference.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

The explanation didn’t end the questions.

The Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell later asked Reid whether the move involved discipline or Suamataia’s performance. Reid made it clear his original answer hadn’t changed.

“Yeah, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said.

When pressed again, Reid responded, “I might have stuttered when I said that, but that’s what I meant. Kingsley and I will take care of that.”

The Chiefs’ decision was notable considering Suamataia’s performance entering Week 4. He led NFL left guards in pressure rate through the first three games.

Caliendo handled the starting assignment against Las Vegas and protected Mahomes well during much of the first half. He surrendered a sack in the third quarter.

Mahomes took two sacks overall, including one by Quay Walker in the red zone that forced Kansas City to settle for a Harrison Butker field goal.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Survive Raiders, But the Wide Receiver Room Took a Major Hit

The offensive line change didn’t prevent Kansas City from extending its undefeated start.

Mahomes completed 15 of 30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

The Raiders entered halftime up 13-10, and the teams kept trading blows in the second half.

Las Vegas eventually took a 19-17 lead before running back Kenneth Walker III scored twice to put Kansas City ahead 30-19.

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, cutting the deficit to 30-27. The Raiders got another opportunity late, but Cousins threw an interception near midfield to end the comeback attempt.

The victory moved Kansas City to 4-0 entering its bye week.

The Chiefs will also use the break to assess a wide receiver room that suffered two injuries against Las Vegas. Tyquan Thornton dislocated his ankle, while Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring strain.

Those injuries have also fueled discussion about a potential reunion with former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains a free agent while recovering from a knee injury.

Travis Kelce told The Athletic’s Mike Silver that he would welcome Hill back to Kansas City.

“That’s out of my hands, but I know I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” Kelce said. “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers. You saw that with Miami, when all the haters were saying he couldn’t play and he went and had his best year. I’d be excited by what he could do (here).”

Mahomes also told Silver he would be open to the possibility.

“I have no idea [if signing Hill would happen], but it’d be pretty cool,” Mahomes said.