Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Shares Special Moment With Chiefs’ Billionaire Tavia Hunt Ahead of Seahawks Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, spent time with Tavia Hunt, the wife of billionaire Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, at the 93rd annual Texas Rose Festival in Tyler, Texas.

Randi shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, including pictures with Tavia, whose daughter, Ava Hunt, participated in the event as the Duchess of Dallas.

The gathering took place ahead of Kansas City’s October 25 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.”

Randi attended the festival’s Palette of Roses Art Show and posted photos from the occasion with the caption, “Texas Rose Festival.”

Tavia responded in the comments, thanking Randi for joining the celebration.

“Loved every minute of being with you!! Thank you for being there!!” Tavia wrote.

The Hunt family has owned the Chiefs since Lamar Hunt, Clark’s father, founded the franchise. Forbes has valued the family’s fortune at approximately $8.8 billion.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Celebrates Special Milestone With Tavia Hunt’s Daughter Ava

The Texas Rose Festival was especially meaningful for the Hunt family because Ava took part in the annual celebration.

Ava, a cheerleader at Southern Methodist University, served as the Duchess of Dallas during the festival.

She appeared in an elaborate gown at the Tyler Rose Garden Center as part of the event’s traditional presentations.

The festival celebrates the region’s rose-growing history and includes formal ceremonies, elaborate costumes and community events.

Tavia also shared photos of her daughter dressed as the Goddess of Love during the celebration.

Randi has also kept busy outside her son’s NFL career, including expanding her work with parents of young athletes.

Randi Mahomes Announces New Sports Parent Academy Event in Miami

In 2025, Randi founded Sports Parent Academy, an online platform offering courses and resources for parents raising young athletes.

Randi recently announced a new event called the “Ultimate Sports Parent Experience,” scheduled for October 24 in Miami.

The event was organized alongside Sports Parent Academy and Katalyst Fit, bringing together athletes, parents and families.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be hosting The Ultimate Sports Parent Experience alongside @sportsparentacademy and @katalystfit in Miami on October 24th!” Randi wrote on social media.

“We’re bringing together athletes, sports parents, and families for an afternoon of meaningful conversations, inspiring stories, and interactive experiences. Whether you’re raising a young athlete or navigating the journey yourself, there’s something here for the whole family.”

Randi launched the organization after years of supporting Patrick throughout his athletic career, from youth sports to becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City.

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”