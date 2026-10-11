Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News During Chiefs Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot 4-0 start this season and enter the bye week as the AFC’s only undefeated team.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his 99th win after Kansas City’s 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, tying Tom Brady for the most victories through 130 regular-season career games. The three-time Super Bowl MVP also extended his win streak at Allegiant Stadium. Including Super Bowl LVIII, he’s now 7-0 when playing in Las Vegas.

During the break, Mahomes is getting some much-needed rest and spending quality time with his family. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have three kids — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months.

Patrick Mahomes Never Crosses the Coaching Line While at His Son’s T-Ball Game

A few days before the Chiefs-Raiders game, Brittany shared a video on social media of Mahomes attending his son’s T-ball game in the pouring rain. The former dual-sport athlete, Mahomes played baseball and football at Texas Tech, but makes sure not to get too competitive at his son’s games.

“I try not to take it too seriously,” Mahomes said during a radio interview on 96.5 The Fan. “At Bronze’s age, “That’s where you build the love of the game, that’s what I hope he’s doing. We’ll take it seriously when he gets a little older.”

Overall, “It’s fun,” Mahomes said. “Like, those are like the best days. It’s like what you wanted to be as like a kid, going out there, just having fun with your friends…

“It was raining, so we got out there, and me and the other coaches kind of looked around at each other, and then we were just kind of like, ‘Let’s play. Let’s just have fun.’ It turned into more of a scrimmage than a game.”

While the two-time league MVP may have more credentials than some of the youth coaches or other parents, Mahomes stays in his lane. “Yeah, I’m not the coach, though, so I just try to be the dad, and I just try to get there whenever I can,” he said.

“I just want to support him in every way. Let the coaches coach, and then just try to give him tips on the car ride home. It’s about being a dad more than being a professional athlete, and I think that that’s where I gotta kind of be at whenever we go to these things.”

Patrick Mahomes Hated Not Being Able to Play With His Kids After Tearing His ACL

Amid his lengthy rehab process after suffering an ACL tear in December, Mahomes shared that the toughest mental hurdle wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them.”