Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Have a Checkered Past With the Chiefs’ Latest Controversial Acquisition

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have a history with veteran kicker Justin Tucker, who is reportedly joining the team following a 10-game NFL suspension.

The Chiefs are signing Tucker to their practice squad, according to reports on October 28, bringing the former Baltimore Ravens kicker to Kansas City as Harrison Butker continues to struggle.

However, Tucker’s history with the Chiefs includes a confrontation involving Mahomes and Kelce before the AFC Championship Game in January 2024.

The incident occurred during pregame warmups at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where Tucker placed his equipment near the area Mahomes was using to prepare for the game.

Video captured Mahomes tossing Tucker’s kicking tee before Kelce moved the kicker’s helmet and kicked footballs away.

Kansas City went on to defeat Baltimore 17-10 to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

Travis Kelce Accused Justin Tucker of ‘Poking the Bear’ Before Chiefs-Ravens Game

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Kelce addressed the confrontation during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, explaining why he took issue with Tucker’s actions.

The tight end acknowledged that kickers and punters typically use both sides of the field during warmups to account for wind and other conditions.

However, he said players generally understand that they should avoid interfering with opponents preparing for a game.

“Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture and kind of a fun, competitive [move] and I get it,” Kelce said.

“He was kind of winking at me, being a (expletive) about it, trying to get under the skin. … We just weren’t in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it.”

Tucker described the incident as “gamesmanship” and “all in good fun,” ESPN reported.

Kelce disagreed with the kicker’s explanation.

“Justin, sorry if we took it to a level you didn’t think it would get to,” Kelce said.

“But if you’re going to be a (expletive), I can one-up you every time. … Don’t make me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear.”

Patrick Mahomes Revealed Previous Warmup Issues in Baltimore

Mahomes also discussed the incident during an appearance on Kansas City radio station KCSP.

The quarterback said he had followed the same pregame routine throughout his NFL career and rarely encountered interference from opposing kickers.

“I’ve had seven years of doing that same warmup routine, and there’s only been like three occasions where there’s been a kicker that wasn’t … moving out of the way,” Mahomes said.

“It was in Baltimore all three times.”

Andy Reid Addresses Justin Tucker Signing Following NFL Suspension

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The Chiefs’ reported decision to add Tucker also prompted questions about the kicker’s disciplinary history.

The NFL suspended Tucker for 10 games in June 2025 after determining that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The punishment followed allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving 16 massage therapists.

Tucker denied the allegations and did not appeal the suspension, which he served while unsigned.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the decision to bring Tucker to Kansas City during a media session on October 28.

When a reporter asked what message the signing sent to female Chiefs fans, Reid pointed to the completed suspension.

“He’s done his suspension. Took care of that business there. I’ll leave it at that,” Reid said.

Reid also faced questions about the team’s decision-making process and whether ownership had been involved.

“Listen, we try to do our homework the best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people to make sure things are OK,” Reid said.

Tucker previously denied the allegations in a statement to OutKick.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider,” Tucker said.

“These claims are simply not true.”