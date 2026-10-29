Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce New Venture in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs look to get back in the win column when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Following their disastrous 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the worst statistical game of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career, the three-time Super Bowl MVP wants to turn things around immediately.

“After watching the film, I think I should have more confidence, I moved sometimes when I didn’t necessarily have to, moved myself into pressure,” he told reporters on October 28. “I created some of those pressures. I have to have confidence those guys are going to hold up.”

Mahomes’ offense will also get a boost with Rashee Rice returning from a hamstring injury. “He’s such a physical receiver, he does a great job within the zone concepts, as well as being physical verse man. Having him back out there will be big for us.”

While the 31-year-old quarterback prepares for the AFC West showdown, he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have been working a major launch with 15 and Fare, a collaboration between his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and FARE, Food Allergy Research & Education.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and His Wife Brittany Mahomes, Launched ’15 and Fare’ Restaurant Ratings in Kansas City

Mahomes’ two eldest children, Sterling, 5, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 3, both have food allergies, which initially came as a surprise for the couple since they don’t have any themselves. The Chiefs star and his wife are passionate about bringing awareness to food allergies and just launched a new initiative — approval ratings for local restaurants.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que posted on October 27, “We are really proud today to post this sign up. Joe’s is the first restaurant to be recognized as 15 & Fare approved. Over the past two years our managment staff in our restaurants have become certified in food allergy prep & handling.

“This initiative was started by @patrickmahomes & @brittanylynne and their charity @15andMahomies. Now we want others to join us! We’ll be sharing soon how other restaurants can join 15 & Fare!”

Back in July, the Kansas City Current co-owners, along with Bronze, attended the 15 and FARE back-to-school event. “Families living with food allergies were provided practical resources, education, and support,” his foundation and FARE wrote on Instagram. “The annual event aims to expand food allergy education and resources across the Kansas City community.

“Highlights included… Top 9 allergen-free school lunch demonstration, Ask-the-Expert panel, A Kids’ Fun Zone, Health resources for families navigating food allergy, Kids received an adidas backpack; t-shirt and snack bag.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Partnership With My Cleats, My Cause Raised Over $22,000

During the 2024 My Cleats My Cause, in which players wear custom cleats for an initiative dear to their heart, Mahomes chose 15 and Fare.

After Mahomes wore his custom “15 and FARE” cleats during the Chiefs’ 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, they went up for auction. After 69 bids, the winner took home the cleats for $22,050.

Instead of keeping the “15 and FARE” cleats, LK Snacks, which made the winning bid, donated each shoe to a local hospital in Kansas City to help further spread awareness.