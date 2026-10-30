Chiefs Starter Has Personal Matter Pop Up, Questionable to Play vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have a few injury concerns ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane aggravated his right shoulder Thursday, and is questionable to play on Sunday. Delane has been battling through issues with that shoulder since all the way back in OTAs. Another starter was newly listed as questionable on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs DE R Mason Thomas Has Personal Matter, Questionable to Play vs. Broncos

While addressing the media Friday, coach Andy Reid stated that defensive end R Mason Thomas did not practice because of personal reasons. That led to a questionable injury designation tag, but Reid went on to say he expects Thomas to play Sunday against Denver.

“R Mason wasn’t out there for personal reasons,” Reid said. “But, he’ll be at the game. He’ll meet us there in Denver.”

Barring a setback, Thomas should be good to go against the Broncos. He played well against them back in Week 1, which was his NFL debut. Thomas posted two tackles, his first career sack, and one quarterback hit in that game.

Unfortunately, Thomas hasn’t been able to get another sack since. However, he does have nine QB pressures. More sacks should soon be on the way, as Thomas has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage, and has come close to more sacks several times.

Complete Chiefs Week 8 Injury Report

Here is the entirety of Kansas City’s final injury report for its matchup against Denver:

DE R Mason Thomas- Questionable (Personal)

CB Mansoor Delane- Questionable (Shoulder)

CB L’Jarius Sneed- Questionable (Knee)

WR Rashee Rice- No Designation (Hamstring/Knee)

QB Patrick Mahomes- No Designation (Knee)

TE Travis Kelce- No Designation (Ankle)

T Kahlil Benson- No Designation (Ankle)

OL Jaylon Moore- No Designation (Concussion)

C Creed Humphrey- No Designation (Toe)

LB Nick Bolton- No Designation (Neck)

LB Drue Tranquill- No Designation (Elbow)

Sneed joins Thomas and Delane as questionable, but is likely to play. Sneed has been listed as questionable for most every game this season, as the Chiefs typically take things easy with him during practice due to his history of knee issues.

Kansas City has also taken things carefully with Kelce after tweaking his ankle in Week 5. He has played in every game this season. The big news is Rice having no designation and returning to the starting lineup. Rice has missed the last two games after straining his hamstring early on during Week 4’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.