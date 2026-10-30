Andy Reid Gives Ominous Update on Mansoor Delane Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos Sunday.

Kansas City won its first matchup over the Broncos back in Week 1 by a 31-10 final score. If they get the season sweep, the Chiefs will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC West title. They will get a boost offensively with wide receiver Rashee Rice set to return.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Ominous With his Injury Update on CB Mansoor Delane

Unfortunately, it is possible the Chiefs could be down a key player on defense against Denver. While speaking to the media on Friday, coach Andy Reid didn’t rule cornerback Mansoor Delane out, but wouldn’t commit to him playing either.

“Delane didn’t practice today,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does here going forward. I don’t have anything enlisted on whether he’s in or out [against the Broncos]. We’ll just have to see where he’s at.”

Delane practiced in full on Wednesday, but suddenly missed Thursday’s practice with a shoulder injury. Reid confirmed on Friday that it is the same shoulder that has given Delane issues dating back to OTAs in the spring.

Delane aggravated his shoulder on the opening drive of Week 1, coincidently against Denver. He missed the rest of that contest, as well as Week 2’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. If Delane can’t play this week, veteran Kristian Fulton is likely to take his place.

Chiefs Are Nearing Full Health

Delane’s shoulder injury aside, Kansas City is getting healthier as the season unfolds. Second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was taken off the physically unable to perform list this week. He is unlikely to be activated to the 53-man roster for the Broncos game, as it will take him at least a couple of weeks to ramp up.

Right tackle Jaylon Moore missed last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion. However, he has practiced every day this week, paving the way to return to the starting lineup. If Delane does end up playing, that means every player on the active roster is healthy and available. Key players that are currently on injured reserve include offensive tackle Josh Simmons and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.