Chiefs Make Key R Mason Thomas Announcement Before Broncos Rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs shared good news about rookie pass-rusher R Mason Thomas late Saturday night ahead of a critical Week 8 rematch against the Broncos.

Thomas missed practice on Friday due to what head coach Andy Reid described as personal reasons, which rendered him questionable for the team’s contest in Denver on Sunday, November 1.

However, the Chiefs took to their X account with good news on Thomas after noting that star rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane will miss the game due to a shoulder injury.

R Mason Thomas has rejoined the team. He now has no game status designation. https://t.co/L9yussHKq8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2026

“R Mason Thomas has rejoined the team,” Kansas City wrote. “He now has no game status designation.”

R Mason Thomas Started Season Well Against Broncos, Has Slowed Down Since

Thomas had a strong NFL debut at Arrowhead Stadium against the Broncos in Week 1, finishing the contest with two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a sack. That is his only sack of the campaign to date, as both Thomas and the Chiefs’ pass rush slowed down significantly after the season opener.

He is not starting yet, though Thomas has appeared in all six of Kansas City’s games in 2026, playing 148 snaps on defense (48 percent of the team total) and eight snaps on special teams. He has tallied 19 total pressures and 15 quarterback hurries on the year.

Thomas currently ranks 85th out of 122 qualifying edge-rushers with a player impact score of 71.5, according to Pro Football Network. The Chiefs made him a second-round pick, No. 40 overall, out of Oklahoma in April. Thomas then inked a four-year rookie contract worth $12.2 million.

Chiefs Will Offer Considerable Insight Into Identity With Performance in Denver

There is little cause for Chiefs fans to panic this early into the career of the 22-year-old Thomas, though the Seattle Seahawks‘ 20-3 drubbing of Kansas City last week was an eye-opening result around the league.

The Chiefs (5-1) don’t have an overly difficult schedule in the weeks to come, hosting the New York Jets (2-5) in Week 9 before a road trip to Atlanta to play the Falcons (3-4) on November 15 followed up by a contest against the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Arrowhead Stadium seven days later.

Thus, even with a loss in Denver, which would be two in a row for Kansas City, the Chiefs have an excellent chance to be 7-3 or 8-2 heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

But how Kansas City comports itself after a beatdown by the Seahawks, who exposed the Chiefs’ lack of pass-catching depth and ability to protect QB Patrick Mahomes from a high-end pass rush, is going to say a good deal about both the talent and character of a group that has played a fairly light slate of opponents to this point in the schedule.