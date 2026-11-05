Rashee Rice Gets Silver Lining Update After Bankruptcy Report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, according to reports on Thursday.

Per WFAA, the former second round pick filed on Nov. 4, much of which was a consequence of having to pay out a substantial amount of money – over $1 million – to the victims of the 2024 crash in Dallas, for which Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time that were ultimately filled earlier this year after he tested positive for marijuana.

However, there is some silver lining news for the wideout, whose rookie contract expires at the end of the season.

Rashee Rice Upgraded to Full Participant in Practice

After being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s practice, he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, making it seem fairly likely that he will participate in Sunday’s game hosting the New York Jets.

Chiefs injury report for Thursday is out. Travis Kelce (ankle), Nikko Remigio (hip) and Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) have been upgraded to FULL participants. Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) remain LIMITED. https://t.co/yWuaqTPD8T— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 5, 2026

“Chiefs injury report for Thursday is out.” Pete Sweeney posted on Thursday afternoon. “Travis Kelce (ankle), Nikko Remigio (hip) and Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) have been upgraded to FULL participants. Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) remain LIMITED.

Chiefs Reliant on Rice – Kelce Combination in Passing Game

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 18: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rice has been the Chiefs’ leading wide receiver with 243 yards, despite missing two games this season already with a hamstring/knee injury. Travis Kelce, who also returned to full practice Thursday, remains Kansas City’s top pass catcher with 410 yards.

In the absence of Rice, no one has stepped up to the plate in the receiving department, with Xavier Worthy having a disappointing year thus far, and the previously impressive Tyquan Thornton currently residing on IR after dislocating his ankle back in Week 3.

Even highly-regarded rookie Cyrus Allen, who was all the talk during the offseason, has only managed 5 receptions for 65 yards so far this year.