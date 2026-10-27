Chiefs Top Trade Candidates for 4-Time Pro Bowl WR After Seahawks Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs need a wide receiver as badly as any contender in the NFL through seven weeks of play, and Washington Commanders pass-catcher Stefon Diggs could emerge as a viable trade candidate in the coming weeks.

Harrison Graham of “4 Verts” suggested Diggs as a potential option in the context of the Chiefs’ needs during an episode of the YouTube show that aired on Monday, October 26.

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“I think Stefon Diggs is a name to shove away. I know they lost Terry McLaurin, so trading [Diggs] wouldn’t help out Jayden Daniels,” Graham said. “But if they’re just way out of it by the time we get to the deadline, Diggs would be a very attractive rental trade piece for a contender.”

Chiefs Will Need Another Playmaker, Even After Rashee Rice Returns

Kansas City is exactly that, a contender, through six weeks. However, the way that the Seattle Seahawks defense handled the Chiefs offense with ease on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7 spoke volumes to how badly the team needs to add another playmaker to the receiver room — and that will remain true even after Rashee Rice returns healthy.

Rice has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury and has battled health concerns in each of the past two campaigns. Graham mentioned Kansas City as the No. 1 candidate in the league to add a pass-catcher ahead of the deadline.

“I think Kansas City, in particular, really needs a wide receiver. Even if they get Rashee Rice back, he can’t stretch the field,” Graham added. “It says a lot that Tyquan Thornton’s injury has meant this much because teams can just cheat forward. They have nobody who threatens defenses down the field. And when Thornton was playing, they were one of the most explosive offenses in the league the first several weeks of the season.

“Obviously the Tyreek Hill rumors will circulate there, but it’s unclear where he’s at with his health,” Graham continued.

Wide Receivers Besides Stefon Diggs, Such as Jauan Jennings, Are Fits for Chiefs Ahead of Trade Deadline

Diggs could make plenty of sense in Kansas City, as the four-time Pro Bowler posted 85 catches for 1,014 yards and four TDs for the AFC champion New England Patriots last season. He has tallied 24 receptions for 214 yards and four scores for the Commanders (1-4-1) across five games in 2026.

However, there are several other players who might end up on the trade block and could work in the Chiefs offense. Among them are Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings and Kennan Allen of the Indianapolis Colts.

Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the optimal trade target in Kansas City, though it is unclear if the Jags would be willing to send a former first-rounder to an AFC contender in the Chiefs — even for the price of a second-round pick, which is what the majority of NFL analysts believe Thomas could fetch in a deal.