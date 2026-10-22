Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo Makes His Feelings Clear on Chris Jones After Heated Sideline Exchange

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said positive things about Chris Jones after the defensive tackle’s heated sideline exchange with defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

Spagnuolo described Jones as “rock steady” and praised the veteran’s leadership and consistent practice habits.

“As a double-digit vet, he’s doing those things you want guys to do. Lead by example,” Spagnuolo said, via A to Z Sports Charles Goldman.

The comments come after Jones and Cullen clashed during Kansas City’s October 18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jones was sitting on the Chiefs’ bench during the second quarter when Cullen approached him and placed a hand on his shoulder. Jones pushed the coach’s hand away, and the two exchanged words.

CBS cameras captured the interaction while Kansas City held a 9-3 lead.

Former Chiefs quarterback and CBS analyst Trent Green addressed the exchange during the broadcast.

Green said he believed Jones and Cullen “have a great relationship,” but questioned how Jones responded to the coach.

“I don’t think Chris liked the fact that he put his hand on his shoulder,” Green said, adding that Jones could have “asked him politely to take it off.”

Chris Jones Takes on Veteran Leadership Role Amid Chiefs’ Defensive Line Changes

Jones, 32, is entering his 11th NFL season and is the longest-tenured player on Kansas City’s defense.

His experience has become especially important following the Chiefs’ offseason changes along the defensive line.

Kansas City selected defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and defensive end R Mason Thomas in the second round.

The two rookies have spent time learning from Jones as they adjust to the NFL.

Woods, 21, and Thomas, 22, are both approximately a decade younger than their veteran teammate.

According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, during training camp, Jones joked about the age difference when discussing his role with the younger players.

“That’s a nice way to say you’re old,” Jones said, laughing. “I’ve been in the league going on 11 years, so, I mean, if they paid attention to the Chiefs any bit, then they’ve probably seen me on the field.”

The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in free agency, giving Jones another new teammate along the interior defensive line.

Kansas City’s defensive line changed significantly after the team missed the playoffs in 2025.

Woods and Thomas became the Chiefs’ first defensive linemen selected in the first and second rounds of the same draft since 2002, when the team picked Ryan Sims and Eddie Freeman.

Andy Reid Explains Why Chiefs Needed More Help Jones

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid previously explained why the team prioritized adding pass rushers during the offseason.

“Besides Chris, you want guys that can [get] pressure,” Reid said. “If you leave these quarterbacks [time] in this league, and let them sit there [in the pocket], they’re going to rip you apart. You’ve got to make them uncomfortable — and you have to have the guys to be able to do that.”

Reid also expressed confidence in the additions made by general manager Brett Veach.

“The guys Brett bought in have that ability. It’s just a matter of getting it done.”

The Chiefs have continued working to improve their pass rush during the 2026 season.

Before Kansas City’s Week 5 game, Spagnuolo discussed the team’s limited sack production through four games.

“It’s a step away; it’s a half of a second of getoff; it’s a quicker counter move if you really want to get down into the detail,” Spagnuolo said.

“Our guys have been there; would we like to have more sacks? Yes, but I still like the fact that we get the quarterback off the spot; we make him throw off time or off balance, and if we can keep doing that, that’s a good thing.”

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City pressured quarterback Kirk Cousins on 40.4% of his dropbacks.

Spagnuolo explained that while sacks matter, he evaluates his defense mainly by its ability to keep opponents from scoring.

“We all want (sacks), but it’s a stat,” Spagnuolo said. “You know the stat I like? The stat that we harp on is the one stat that helps our football team win the game, and that’s points allowed.”