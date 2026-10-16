Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champion for Late Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys could address a pressing defensive need by acquiring a former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion without surrendering a premium draft pick, according to a new trade pitch drawn upon by an NFL analyst and published Thursday. The proposed trade would bring the veteran linebacker to Dallas in exchange for a late-round selection, offering the Cowboys an affordable way to reinforce their sputtering defense.

The trade pitch by Justin Carter of Fansided lands Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for the Cowboys, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Chiefs 2020 second-round draft pick now playing on an expiring contract.

Dallas ranks 25th in points allowed, surrendering 27.2 per game over their first five games, resulting in a 2-3 record, with their young backups filling the linebacker rotation. The question is whether a seventh-round pick is enough to land an experienced seven-year veteran such as Gay Jr.

The FanSided analyst’s Oct. 15 proposal sends Gay to Dallas for a 2027 seventh-round selection, which Carter described as likely amounting to a mid-seventh. Miami is 0-5 and on its bye week, with the trade deadline set for Nov. 10.

Gay has a $1.2 million base salary and 159 snaps this season, with a 51.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade. Carter wrote that Dallas finished last in points allowed in 2025 and gave up the third-most yards, and that a pair of 2026 draft picks in the linebacker group “just haven’t worked out yet.”

Willie Gay Jr.’s Kansas City Chiefs Years

Gay was born Feb. 15, 1998, in Starkville, Mississippi, and played at nearby Mississippi State from 2017 to 2019. An eight-game NCAA suspension tied to an academic fraud investigation cut his junior season to five games, and he entered the 2020 draft early.

Kansas City selected him 63rd overall in the second round, using a pick acquired in the Dee Ford trade. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the Combine.

Gay played in 57 games and made 47 starts for the Chiefs, according to Arrowhead Pride. Andy Reid often called him an energy-giver, teammates nicknamed him “juice man,” and he served as the locker room DJ on Fridays.

Meniscus surgery kept him out of Super Bowl LV, a 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay. In 2022 he set career highs with 88 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown, then sat four games without pay over a January arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park, Kansas, according to NFL.com. He pleaded not guilty and later accepted a plea deal that included a diversion program.

Gay then won rings in Super Bowl LVII, a 38-35 Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in which he made eight tackles, and Super Bowl LVIII, a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in which he made four.

Kansas City let him go when his rookie contract expired, opting to retain linebacker Drue Tranquill instead. Gay had indicated during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII that he expected it to be his last game as a Chief, according to Arrowhead Pride. He joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo.

Pro Football Focus graded his 2023 pass coverage at 38.9, which ranked 65th among 66 linebackers with at least 250 coverage snaps, according to Chiefs On SI. Gay made 58 tackles that season, down from 88 in 2022.

“We’re going to miss Willie’s burst, speed, his energy,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, as quoted by Foote. Spagnuolo then named Tranquill, Jack Cochrane, Leo Chenal and Nick Bolton as the linebackers in the room moving forward.

Willie Gay Jr.’s Fit With the Dallas Cowboys

Gay played 15 games with eight starts for New Orleans in 2024, finishing with 28 tackles and two sacks. He appeared in 17 games for Miami in 2025 and started two, then re-signed for 2026. This season he has 10 solo tackles, one total pressure and six stops, Razo reported.

Dallas would add a 6-foot-1, 243-pound linebacker who finished two seasons as a champion. “His veteran presence could also serve as a boost to the younger players as well,” Carter wrote.

“This trade shouldn’t excite Cowboys fans, but there’s nothing wrong with making a low-risk, mid-reward move,” Carter wrote. The Cowboys have until Nov. 10 to decide.