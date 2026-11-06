Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads Before Chiefs-Jets Game

After two consecutive losses, the Kansas City Chiefs look to get back into the win column when they take on the New York Jets on November 8.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to aggravate his ankle injury during Kansas City’s 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, but he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

While the 37-year-old veteran appeared to hold back tears immediately following their loss in Denver, Kelce remains glass-half full.

“You’ve got to find the positives out of this,” he told reporters. “You can’t dwell on it. They’re a pretty good football team… We showed some fight, a lot of fight. And I can take that out of this.”

While fans hope to see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, back at Arrowhead Stadium for the Jets-Chiefs matchup, a major news announcement regarding the pop star turned heads before the Week 9 game.

A Documentary About the Thwarted Terrorist Threat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vienna Is in Production

Back in August 2024, Swift suddenly cancelled three shows of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna after authorities warned her of a terrorist plot.

Co-directed by Andreas Pichler and Veronika Kaserer, one of the most devastating moments of Swift’s career is the subject of their documentary currently titled “Taylor Swift: Wien,” which is expected to be released in Germany in October 2027 before an international rollout.

“Per its synopsis,” Variety reported, the documentary juxtaposes “two vastly different youth subcultures: the inclusive, empowered world of the Swifties and a realm of toxic masculinity, fueled by online radicalization and a desperate need for validation.”

The film’s co-producer Georg Tschurtschenthaler, chief creative officer at German’s Beetz Brothers, told Variety that the film will be shown from several points of view. “One is a ‘ticking clock’ thriller of how the secret services, including the CIA, the U.K.’s MI5, and Austria and Germany’s agencies, managed to prevent the attack.”

They will also follow three Swifties after they learn that the concert has been canceled and “the main perpetrator, the then 19-year-old Austrian citizen of North Macedonian descent known only as Beran A., who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State,” the outlet reported.

Beran was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift a Sweet Pep Talk Ahead of Her First Show After the Terrorist Threat

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The documentary received mixed reactions on social media, as many Swifties have no desire to relive the news. Swifter herself called the cancellations “devastating” in an Instagram statemnt.

Fans also recalled a scene from the Disney+ docuseries, “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era,” where Swift calls Kelce before her first show back after the thwarted attack meant to kill tens of thousands.

As Swift heads to Wembley Stadium, Kelce can be heard on the phone saying, “How are you guys so good? You can just do a little in-the-backroom rehearsal and then go do this live in front of everyone.”

After commenting on the similarities of their respective jobs, “I want you to be here. Why do you have to be in the NFL?” the singer playfully adds.

Kelce replies, “I love you so much, babe. Thanks for making my life better.”

Swift says, “I love you so much. I know, some people get a vitamin drip, I get this conversation.”